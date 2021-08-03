Go Inside Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's 'Perfect Sanctuary' Home: 'We Didn't Want a Palatial McMansion'

Adam Levine says the home he and wife Behati Prinsloo bought from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner for $32 million in 2019 is "a genuine unicorn"

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's family home is so magical, it's a unicorn.

The Maroon 5 frontman, 42, and his model wife, 33, recently gave Architectural Digest a tour of their modern farm house, designed by Cliff May in the late 1930s, in the upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

"The COVID lockdown made us especially grateful to have this place," Levine said. "In a world where nothing ever seems to be enough, our home feels like a genuine unicorn, our perfect sanctuary." Added Prinsloo, "It's really all that we need or want."

The couple had a very specific aesthetic in mind when looking for a place to raise daughters Dusty Rose, 4½, and Gio Grace, 3. "We didn't want a palatial McMansion. That's just not who we are," Levine explained. "We were attracted to this place because it felt homey. You could tell that kids had lived here before."

Adam Levine in AD Credit: William Abranowicz/AD

Their walls are decorated with pieces by artists including Rashid Johnson, Raymond Pettibon and Sage Vaughn, and the furniture is just as artistic — Levine confesses to being a bit of a design fanatic, and many of the pieces are custom and as eye-catching as the art.

In addition to his art and design aesthetic, Levine has included some of his favorite pieces of fashion in the home's decor, including an original pair of Jordan 1s on display in their kitchen. "I'm a big shoe head and a shoe collector, and these are just original Jordan 1s," he pointed out in a video tour.

Adam Levine in AD Credit: William Abranowicz/AD

"I love the aesthetic of a worn out classic shoe. It's weird that it's in the kitchen, but whatever," Levine continued, as Prinsloo said: "We love it."

Prinsloo's "dream come true" closet (above) has its own impressive shoe collection. And for his massive walk-in closet, Levine curated a collection of sweats, t-shirts and shoes "because that's all I ever wear," with a "deeply unnecessary" Rick Owens daybed in the middle of the room. He took inspiration for his closet from another fashion-savvy musician.

"Very shamelessly, the muse for the closet was basically watching the famous David Letterman/Kanye West interview, because I saw Kanye's closet and just started to drool," he raved.

Adam Levine in AD Credit: William Abranowicz/AD

Levine and Prinsloo left Beverly Hills in 2019 for this home, after buying it for $31.95 million from exes Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner. The property was previously owned by Gregory Peck as well.

