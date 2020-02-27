Adam Lambert Relists Hollywood Home After Slashing Price to $3.35 Million — See Inside!

Want to live like an American Idol? Adam Lambert‘s lavish West Hollywood home is for sale!

The singer, 38, has put his 3,049-square-foot Los Angeles house on the market for $3.35 million, listing it with Emil Hartoonian and Nicholas Siegried of The Agency, PEOPLE can confirm.

Lambert bought the home through a trust in 2014 for $2.995 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. He previously tried to sell it with a different agent in 2017 for $3.995 million and later lowered the price to $3.595 million in 2019.

The three-bedroom, three-bathroom property, originally built in 1947, has a streamlined, modern style with a designer kitchen, and a spacious outdoor entertaining area with a pool and incredible city views.

The grounds offer a spacious and private area to relax by the pool or rest on the oversized couch. The home is nestled under tall palms and greenery making it the perfect outdoor oasis.

The open kitchen has marble finishes, high-end appliances and breakfast bar seating at the center island.

The master suite showcases magnificent views of the city, and offers a walk-in closet and a private terrace. The adjoining bathroom is complete with wood and marble finishes, a large bathtub, a walk-in shower, and double sinks.

The property, located above the Sunset Strip, also has an additional suite with its own private entrance which could easily be turned into a private studio, gym or home theater, the listing notes.

Lambert, who was announced as the runner-up on American Idol’s 8th season in 2009, has recently been performing with Queen on their Rhapsody Tour.

He recently opened up about how he initially struggled with the Idol experience.

“I was really overwhelmed in the very beginning. American Idol was so fast,” Lambert said in a candid 2019 interview for Billboard’s Pride roundtable discussion with Big Freedia, Tegan Quin, ILoveMakonnen and Hayley Kiyoko.

“All of a sudden I was on magazine covers,” he recalled. “I was dealing with the personal adjustment I had to make, and then on top of it, there was all this energy behind being the gay guy doing it.”

Lambert added, “I knew I was comfortable saying, ‘Yes, I’m gay.’ But educating the masses? I didn’t get into this business to be an educator. I just wanted to wear glitter and sing.“