Shoppers Are Using These Heavy-Duty Reusable Storage Bags in Place of Moving Boxes — and They're on Sale
It doesn't matter whether you're just going down the road or all the way across the country: Moving homes is invariably stressful. After all, who even knows how many moving boxes are enough to pack up your entire life? Rather than scrounge at the last moment for more cardboard to throw away later, snag these beloved reusable moving bags — which are on sale at Amazon right now.
The Acnusik Heavy-Duty Moving Bags are super durable thanks to polypropylene material that's tear-resistant and waterproof, reinforced zippers, and tough seamlines, so you won't have to worry about them splitting open. Plus, the bags can be carried multiple ways: Use the two handles on the top to hold it like a tote bag, or place the bottom straps over your shoulders like a backpack to carry it on your back.
Each bag measures 29 by 13 by 15 inches and can hold up to 50 pounds. They're the perfect size to pack clothes, shoes, blankets, bedding, toys, and books. And if you're not moving, use them as storage for seasonal clothing or extra linens in the back of a closet.
Buy It! Acnusik Heavy-Duty Moving Bags, $29.97 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com
Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given the moving bags a five-star rating, with users noting that they "made moving easier" and have "amazing storage capacity." One customer even said: "I packed up basically my whole place's worth of clothes in just four of them."
Another reviewer shared that "they hold so much" and "are better than boxes," since their handles make them far easier to carry. "After our move cross country, we can reuse them for storage, trips to the beach, and camping trips," they said, adding that the bags "money well spent."
Head to Amazon to get the Acnusik Heavy-Duty Moving Bags for just $7.50 apiece while they're on sale.
