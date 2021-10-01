The Storage Bags That Are an 'Organizer's Dream' Are Just $5 Apiece at Amazon
Moving from summer to fall marks the time we start packing away flowy summer dresses and pulling out cozy sweaters and chunky boots. Rather than simply toss all the summer clothes into the back of a drawer, it's worth keeping everything organized — and out of sight — by placing everything you won't be wearing during the next few seasons in a set of storage bags.
Amazon shoppers recommend the Abo Gear G01 Storage Bags, and right now, you can snag a set of three for just $15. These closet organizers can be used to hold and protect a wealth of things, including seasonal decor, clothing, bedding, and even household items. Each bag is readily portable thanks to two reinforced handles — one on each side — which can be used to move the bags from one place to another.
Once you've added all the items to a bag, just zip it closed to keep out dust, pests, and moisture, leaving you with perfectly preserved clothing when you next open the bag. Thanks to a translucent window on the organizers, you'll always know exactly what's in each bag — no unnecessary digging around. Plus, when they're not being used, the bags are easily foldable and can be collapsed into a flat box for easy storage.
Buy It! Abo Gear G01 Storage Bags, $15.39 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com
Over 8,000 Amazon shoppers have given the storage bags a five-star rating, with many noting that they're finally able to "make room" in the closet, while others call the bags an "organizer's dream." One shopper writes: "You can actually fit a lot more in here than it looks."
"After getting sick of staring at the pile of sweaters in my closet, I decided it was time to get organized," another user says. "I have them stacked in my closet and can easily unpack them when winter rolls around. This was a cheap way to tidy up my closet."
Head to Amazon and shop the Abo Gear G01 Storage Bags for just $15 before this deal disappears.
- The Storage Bags That Are an 'Organizer's Dream' Are Just $5 Apiece at Amazon
- Shoppers Say This $76 Steam Mop 'Cleans Dirt Off Grout Like Butter Melts Off a Skillet'
- Spanx Just Restocked the Ultra-Flattering Suede Leggings That Sold Out in Less Than a Month
- This Healing Paw Balm with More Than 7,000 Perfect Ratings Is a 'Must-Have for Every Dog Owner'