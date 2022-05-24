Free Up Space in Your Closet with These Customer-Loved Storage Bags That Are on Sale for Just $5 Apiece
Every time the season changes, it seems like closets get even more disorganized. Or worse yet, closets can't hold your extra clothing and bedding and overflow. If this sounds all too familiar, Abo Gear's storage bags are just what you need — and they're on sale for as little as $5 apiece at Amazon.
The storage bags come in a set of three and measure 19 by 14 by 8 inches. You can stash different odds and ends in them, including your winter sweaters or extra sheets and blankets. They have a see-through window, so you'll know right away which one holds sweaters and which holds extra bedding for guests. Zip the bags closed once they're full and stack them together to instantly create organization out of chaos.
Buy It! Abo Gear 3-Piece Storage Bag Set, $14.49 (orig. $18.49); amazon.com
Moving them around is a cinch, too, since they have reinforced handles. And when you're not using the storage bags, simply fold them flat and tuck them under the bed or wherever you have a bit of space. Some customers even use the bags as under-bed storage, freeing up their closets for seasonal clothing.
They come in four neutral tones (dark black, gray, light gray, and wrought gray). Prices vary depending on which color you choose, but the gray set is only $15 right now.
The storage bags have garnered over 10,000 five-star ratings thanks to how "durable and sturdy" they are. Shoppers love that they "feel more organized" after using the bags. One reviewer noted that "these storage containers are awesome" and said that they're "roomier" than you might think.
Another customer agreed: "These storage bins hold way more than I thought they would. I'm using them in my closet to hold winter purses and bags," they said. "I love that you can see through the front so I remember what's inside. Plus they look nice."
Now that summer is almost here, it's a great time to invest in storage solutions for your closets. Add a set of the Abo Gear storage bags to your cart while they're on sale.