Abby Lee Miller Sells Pennsylvania-Based 'Dance Moms' Studio for $300K

Abby Lee Miller is saying goodbye to the iconic dance studio that launched Dance Moms.

On Wednesday, the New York Post reported that the Pittsburgh-based dance studio, belonging to the TV personality and made famous on Dance Moms, sold in an off-market deal for $300,000.

Following the close, the building will be used for commercial purposes by its buyer, per the Post.

The Pennsylvania property quickly became a focal point on the eight-season Lifetime reality series in which Miller appeared as a dance coach, teaching a junior elite competition team of pre-teen girls, including now-famous Maddie Ziegler and JoJo Siwa.

After the show premiered in July 2011, the Abby Lee Dance Company gained instant notoriety and expanded its reach by opening a Los Angeles location.

cbs pittsburgh

The 57-year-old dance coach previously departed the hit show in 2017 during its seventh season amid ongoing legal issues that resulted in her serving an eight-month prison sentence.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Miller had battled financial problems for some time. "Before the show, we'd be [at the studio] on a Saturday afternoon and sheriffs would come and post notices saying they were going to shut the studio down for unpaid taxes," the source shared. "They would be pinning notes."

At the time, Miller's attorney, Robert J. Ridge, told PEOPLE, "I can confirm that the studio was scheduled for sale for unpaid taxes."

Lifetime

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Upon making her return to the show in 2019 for the final season, Miller, who had been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma the year prior, chronicled her health journey and return as a dance coach.

"There's people that counted me out, thought I was finished, considered the ALDC [Abby Lee Dance Company] dead," she told her students in one scene. "Well I fought hard to be here and you have to be a fighter too. You have to fight to get those legs straight, fight to get better feet, you have to fight to be a champion."

She continued: "I have my own personal goals and I have goals for the team. I need to be ready for that first competition. We need to make a statement on that stage that the ALDC is back … and watch out!"