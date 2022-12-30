Abby Lee Miller Sells Pennsylvania-Based 'Dance Moms' Studio for $300K

The dance studio was featured on the Lifetime reality series

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 30, 2022 03:32 PM
Abby Lee Miller Dance Studio for Sale https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQ-I7DXvKPY
Photo: cbs pittsburgh; getty

Abby Lee Miller is saying goodbye to the iconic dance studio that launched Dance Moms.

On Wednesday, the New York Post reported that the Pittsburgh-based dance studio, belonging to the TV personality and made famous on Dance Moms, sold in an off-market deal for $300,000.

Following the close, the building will be used for commercial purposes by its buyer, per the Post.

The Pennsylvania property quickly became a focal point on the eight-season Lifetime reality series in which Miller appeared as a dance coach, teaching a junior elite competition team of pre-teen girls, including now-famous Maddie Ziegler and JoJo Siwa.

After the show premiered in July 2011, the Abby Lee Dance Company gained instant notoriety and expanded its reach by opening a Los Angeles location.

Abby Lee Miller Dance Studio for Sale https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQ-I7DXvKPY
cbs pittsburgh

The 57-year-old dance coach previously departed the hit show in 2017 during its seventh season amid ongoing legal issues that resulted in her serving an eight-month prison sentence.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that Miller had battled financial problems for some time. "Before the show, we'd be [at the studio] on a Saturday afternoon and sheriffs would come and post notices saying they were going to shut the studio down for unpaid taxes," the source shared. "They would be pinning notes."

At the time, Miller's attorney, Robert J. Ridge, told PEOPLE, "I can confirm that the studio was scheduled for sale for unpaid taxes."

Dance Moms
Lifetime

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Upon making her return to the show in 2019 for the final season, Miller, who had been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma the year prior, chronicled her health journey and return as a dance coach.

"There's people that counted me out, thought I was finished, considered the ALDC [Abby Lee Dance Company] dead," she told her students in one scene. "Well I fought hard to be here and you have to be a fighter too. You have to fight to get those legs straight, fight to get better feet, you have to fight to be a champion."

She continued: "I have my own personal goals and I have goals for the team. I need to be ready for that first competition. We need to make a statement on that stage that the ALDC is back … and watch out!"

Related Articles
Stranded Motorist Saved 24 People During New York Blizzard By Forcing Entry to School
Cops Find Man Who Broke into N.Y. School to Save Motorists Stranded in Blizzard — And Thank Him
EXCLUSIVE: Robert Pattinson And Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Spotted On A Romantic Stroll In New York City
Robert Pattinson and Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Go for Stroll in New York City
Erica and Davon Thomas with their newborn daughter Devynn
Doula Uses Video Chat to Help Couple Deliver Baby at Home During Blizzard, Says Parents Did 'Amazing'
Buffalo mom details being stranded overnight at Target with 2 kids during historic blizzard
Buffalo Mom Calls Target Employees 'Life Savers' for Sheltering Her Family During Blizzard
OKP Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Deal Alert! This $400 Robot Vacuum with 7,400+ Perfect Ratings Is on Sale for $114 at Amazon
andy cohen says james corden ripped off his set design
Andy Cohen Claims James Corden Ripped Off His 'Watch What Happens Live' Set
Maryland Man Wins $40K Lottery Prize After Psychic Told Him His Late Father Wanted Him To Play
Maryland Man Wins $40K Lottery Prize After Psychic Told Him His Late Father Wanted Him to Play
Drew Barrymore Thanks Best Friend and Makeup Artist of 20 Years with Home Makeover
Drew Barrymore Surprises Best Friend and Makeup Artist of 20 Years with Home Makeover: 'My Ride or Die'
Ruggable End of Year Sale
Give Your Home a Refresh with One of Ruggable's Machine-Washable Rugs That Are Up to 20% Off
iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
This iRobot Roomba Vacuum 'Cleans Like a Champ,' According to Shoppers — and It's $105 Off at Target Right Now
BISSELL MYair HUB Air Purifier with HEPA Filter for Small Room and Home
Amazon Shoppers Say They Use This Bissell Air Purifier 'Every Night,' and It's on Sale
Target Air Purifiers Sale
Whoa! These Air Purifiers Are Up to 68% Off at Target, and Shoppers Think They're Game-Changers for Allergies
TAKOMA PARK, MD -- NOVEMBER 01: Congressman Jamie Raskin represents Marylands 8th district. He served as an impeachment manager against President Donald Trump, and had to hide and flee from insurrectionists on January 6th. His son, Tommy, committed suicide last year at the age of 25, and the Raskins buried him the day before the attack on the Capitol. (photo by Andre Chung for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin Reveals He's Been Diagnosed with 'Serious but Curable Form of Cancer'
Shark Corded Vacuum Sale
Even Professional Housekeepers Call This Shark Vacuum Their 'Favorite' — and It's 40% Off at Amazon Right Now
Rug Doctor Mighty Pro X3 Commercial Carpet Cleaner
Chocolate and Wine Stains Are No Match for Our Best Tested Commercial Carpet Cleaner — and It's $150 Off
Baldwin, N.Y.: Congressman-elect George Devolder Santos joined the newly elected GOP members of the Senate and Congress during a press conference on November. 9, 2022 in Baldwin, New York.
DA Launches Investigation into Rep.-Elect George Santos for Fabrications She Calls 'Nothing Short of Stunning'