Aaron Rodgers Sells California Mansion for $5 Million as NFL Future Remains Unclear

The quarterback, who has played with the Green Bay Packers since 2005, is 38 years old

Aaron Rodgers has sold his massive California home.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, 38, will receive over $5 million in exchange for the five-bedroom, six-bathroom Del Mar house that spans 5,770 square feet, ccording to the New York Post, which was first to report the sale on Thursday,

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Property records show the house first hit the market on Oct. 13, 2021 and the deal officially closed on Nov. 29. Rodgers bought the home in 2009 for $2,055,000.

News of the sale comes four days after Rodgers and the Packers were eliminated from the NFL playoffs with a 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round. Earlier this year, the quarterback told reporters that he has been questioning his future in the NFL over the last year.

Aaron Rodgers Aaron Rodgers | Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty

Rodgers's former home comes equipped with various amenities including an office, a movie theatre, a wine cellar, and a joint game room-guest room with a private entry, according to the listing.

The primary suite is located on the second floor and features a private deck, a walk-in closet and another office, this one with its own fireplace.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The main floor is comprised of a spacious kitchen, dining room, family room, laundry area and four bedrooms.

The kitchen, which comes with green marble quartzite counters, flows into the living space, which features doors on both sides that allow access to both the outdoor pool and spa area in addition to an oversized patio.

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers | Credit: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

In Aug. 2021, one month before the 2021 season began, Rodgers told NBC Sports that he was considering retiring from the NFL following the Packers' 2020 season. That same month, the quarterback told CBS Sports that he "was 50/50" on retiring the weekend before training camp began this year.

"I don't care if people don't believe that. That's true. There were some things that got me to 50/50 for sure, and you know I spent a couple of days in silence and meditation and contemplation and really felt like that I should come back," he told CBS Sports. "There's a lot of opportunities for growth and exciting things in Green Bay and that felt like the right thing to do."

After Sunday's loss, a source told PEOPLE that Rodgers, who has played with the Packers since 2005, is weighing his future in the NFL as the end of his career inevitably looms. (The quarterback will turn 40 in 2023.)

"He has a lot to think about in the months to come," the insider says. "Not just about his future in football, but what happens when football inevitably ends. What does he do?"

The source added, "It really feels like a lot of doors have closed for him in the past few months, but he's thinking maybe that's not a horrible thing. Maybe that will guide him to his next act, away from football, doing something he loves and is passionate about."

aaron rodgers Aaron Rodgers | Credit: Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

This year, Rodgers has been outspoken with his feelings about COVID-19 and vaccines. After Sunday's loss to the 49ers, the signal-caller suggested fans were rooting against the Packers because he is not vaccinated against the coronavirus.

"There were a ton of people tuning in rooting against us for one reason, and one reason only," Rodgers claimed during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "It's because of my vaccination status and them wanting to see us lose so they could pile on and enjoy and revel in the fact that my vaccination status was some sort of reason why we haven't had success in the playoffs."

Prior to Sunday's loss, Rodgers told reporters via ESPN that he was "just savoring this year as much as anything."

"It won't be something where I'll drag it out for months and months," he told the outlet, adding that he plans to "have conversations with my loved ones after the season."