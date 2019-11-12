Aaron Paul Lists $2.2 Million L.A. House, Reportedly Once Home to Brad Pitt — See Inside!

The actor, his wife Lauren and their new baby have moved into a larger home in nearby Los Feliz

If you’re in the market for a home with unbeatable sunset views — and intriguing Hollywood ties — look no further!

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul and his wife, Lauren Parsekian, have placed their 2,864-square-foot, Spanish-style home in Los Angeles up for sale, asking $2.198 million. The house is listed with Trevor Edmond, F. Ron Smith, David Berg with Smith & Berg Partners at Compass.

The home was also once home to Brad Pitt for a time in the ’90s, according to the realtors.

Perched above the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home’s most enviable amenity might be outside: It boasts vistas over the Los Angeles cityscape, including a spectacular nightly show with plenty of large windows to let the colorful light flood in.

Inside, the 1930s home maintains its typical Southern California feel with high, arched doorways and wood beamed ceilings. It also includes a spacious living room with a large fireplace and dining area  off of the main entrance and foyer.

The home’s kitchen comes complete with plenty of counter space and Sub-Zero and Viking appliances.

From the cook space, one can find the entrance to a lush private backyard with stairs that lead to an outdoor seating area with a fountain and fire pit.

The second story features three bedrooms, including the home’s master suite, which comes with expansive closet space, a full bath and a private balcony overlooking downtown L.A.

It wouldn’t be a million dollar home in Hollywood without its own private movie screening room, which is accompanied by a den and bar on the lower level of the home.

Paul first bought the residence, which is located just a short walk away from the infamous Chateau Marmont hotel, in 2012.

Earlier this year he purchased The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons’s Spanish Colonial-style home in the neighborhood of Los Feliz, which reportedly sold for $6.95 million, according to the Los Angeles Times.

His new home offers a larger floor plan — 4,000 square feet — which will no doubt be put to good use after he and Parsekian welcomed their first child, 1-year-old daughter Story Annabelle, last year.

