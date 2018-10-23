Bradley Cooper's A Star is Born Character Lived in this Stunning Real-Life House — See Inside

The real house that served as Bradley Cooper‘s troubled character’s home in A Star is Born is actually lovely and light-filled.

The 2,986-square-foot home where the fictional singer Jackson Maine lived in the movie — and which played host to its dramatic final scene (no spoilers here) — is a single-story midcentury property in Calabasas, California.

Originally built in 1973 by Douglas Rucker. It was then renovated in 2015 by Dan Meis, Curbed reports. The architect also designed a house for Kris Kristofferson, who starred in the 1976 version of A Star Is Born with Barbra Streisand.

RELATED: Bruce Willis Sells Idaho Estate Originally Listed at $15 Million for One Third the Asking Price

Shawn Bishop Photography

According to Curbed, FilmLA permits confirm that the production team at Warner Brothers Pictures filmed at the home for 15 days, and the publication concluded that they would have been shooting during a time when the property was vacant, as Meis listed the property for $2.495 million in February 2017, but it didn’t sell it until September of that year.

Shawn Bishop Photography

The midcentury house was listed by Architecture Directors William Baker and Brian Linder via The Agency Beverly Hills. Linder and Baker also run The Value of Architecture, a site that chooses homes based on their architectural and historical significance.

Shawn Bishop Photography

Shawn Bishop Photography

The house comes complete with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a sprawling art studio with a private entrance. A cozy fireplace in the living room and exposed wood ceiling beams throughout give it a woodsy charm that balances the house’s clean lines and mod furnishings.

The open kitchen features granite countertops and an island with breakfast bar seating and overhead storage.

Outside, the home has ample entertaining space, with charming lights hanging overhead, a grilling area, and outdoor seating for a backyard gathering.

Shawn Bishop Photography

WATCH THIS: Bradley Cooper Listens to TV Host Sing During Awkward Interview

Shawn Bishop Photography

RELATED: Pregnant HGTV Star Leanne Ford Selling L.A. Cabin She Designed, for $995,000 — See Inside

Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman was the first to spot the soon-to-be iconic home, as she tweeted, “Amazing news!!!! We have tracked down my dream home from @starisborn movie and it’s only $2 million, so I will be moving in immediately!!!!”

Amazing news!!!! We have tracked down my dream home from @starisbornmovie and it's only $2 million, so I will be moving in immediately!!!! https://t.co/IUOZQSqCSY pic.twitter.com/Pk1dev68lS — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) October 6, 2018

Unfortunately for her and other fans of the flick, the home is off the market, as Curbed reports the abode sold for just over $2 million in September 2017.