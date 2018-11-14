Alex Rodriguez might be spending a lot less time in Los Angeles in the near feature.

The former MLB player, 43, who’s currently dating pop icon Jennifer Lopez, 49, just put his house in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of L.A. on the market for $6.5 million. The listing describes the property as “a mid-century architectural masterpiece” originally built in 1954.

It’s since been renovated by famous designer Xorin Balbes and has been featured by Architectural Digest for its pool, grounds, fireplaces, glass walls and city views, the listing notes.

The realtor for the property, Carl Gambino, denied PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to the TMZ, who first reported the listing, the couple bought their first residence together in Manhattan in March — a 3-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom condo on Park Avenue in the world’s tallest residential building for $15 million.

The “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer previously listed her New York City penthouse overlooking Madison Square Park for $26.95 million in October 2017.

Reports first emerged that the power duo was moving in together shortly after Lopez put the 6,500-square-foot abode in located in Manhattan’s Flat Iron district on the market. At the time, a source exclusively told PEOPLE they were “looking for an apartment together for the whole family.”

Since they began dating in February 2017, the entertainer and the retired athlete worked to merge their families together — including Lopez’s 9-year-old twins Max and Emme and Rodriguez’s daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9.

“They will invest together in a new home when they find the perfect one,” the source said. “They are starting to make more financial decisions together. It’s nice for Jennifer to be with a man who has his own money and spends it wisely.”