A Replica of the Real Salem Witch House Is for Sale in Massachusetts — Enter If You Dare!

History buffs who don’t scare easy, the house for you is on the market in Sandwich, Massachusetts.

The all-black house located at 33 Tarragon Drive is a near perfect replica of the Salem home of Puritan Jonathan Corwin, a central figure in the Salem Witch Trials of 1692. Corwin’s house is commonly known as the “Witch House.”

The real Salem Witch House. Seamas Culligan/ZUMA Press.

The Sandwich property was built in 1984, and while it doesn’t come with any of the bone-chilling history, it does feature a few other perks — like modern plumbing and electricity. It’s currently on the market, listed with Toni Farr of Sotheby’s International Realty, asking $725,000.

Lauren Clough for Sotheby’s International Realty

Corwin’s house is the only structure in town still standing that has direct ties to he trials, according to its official website. Corwin was a wealthy merchant in the colony and one of the judges of the witch trials, which, from the winter of 1692 through May of the following year, resulted in the hanging of 19 alleged witches, the site states.Tours are available to the public.

It’s no coincidence that the Sandwich home shares many physical properties of the Corwin house, including it’s black timber facade, diamond-paned windows and three peaked roofs. According to the listing, “this East Sandwich treasure is an authentic reproduction of the famous Salem Witch House.” Inside the 3-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, 2,606-square-foot home, the historical architecture continues, including beamed ceilings and large stone fireplaces.

Contemporary additions make the home more than comfortable for present-day buyers. The fireplaces are gas, the kitchen includes every modern appliance, and there is a generator in case the lights go out for reasons otherworldly or otherwise.