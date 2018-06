Inside Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter's Ultra-Exclusive Island Wedding Venue

The story of Nihi Sumba began in 1988, when an American surfer named Claude Graves and his wife, Petra, came to the island in search of uncrowded surf. What they discovered was not only a perfect left-hand wave — now known as “Occy’s Left” — but a piece of tropical paradise and a love for the island and its people. It would take over a decade to secure the land rights: the couple endured local clan wars, earthquakes and financial meltdowns, before they were able to build.

In 2012, American entrepreneur Chris Burch and hotelier James McBride bought the property and expanded it into one of the most exclusive resorts on earth. (Travel + Leisure readers voted Nihi Sumba one of best hotels in the world in 2016.)