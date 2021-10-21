The house served as the façade for final girl Nancy Thompson's home in Wes Craven's 1984 horror opus A Nightmare on Elm Street

Nancy's House from A Nightmare on Elm Street Hits the Market for $3.25 Million — See Inside!

One of Freddy Krueger's favorite haunts has hit the market... and it's not even on Elm Street!

The Los Angeles home that served as the façade for final girl Nancy Thompson's house in the beloved 1984 horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street has hit the market for $3,250,000, and offers are being accepted until midnight on Halloween. Heather T. Roy and Learka Bosnak of Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

The house has served as a beloved sightseeing stop for horror fans since it first appeared in Wes Craven's cult favoritet, as well as its 1985 sequel A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge. Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) visited the home in the dreams of the franchise's doomed teenagers, torturing and killing them in their sleep.

In reality, the property is far from a nightmare.

Built in 1919, the two-story Dutch Colonial home features three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms in 2,700 square feet. The home was most recently renovated by an English designer in the mid-aughts.

In addition to a grand primary suite, perfect for a nightmare visit from Freddy himself, each bedroom comes with a bathroom ensuite. There are also multiple flexible work-from-home spaces throughout the house.

The spacious kitchen comes with retro-inspired details, including bright orange countertops, complimented by modern stainless steel appliances.

Soaked in abundant natural light, the house features white walls and walnut floors throughout, along with dramatic round archways and French doors. The house also boasts a second-floor terrace with a view of the citrus tree-lined backyard.

The backyard is completely private with manicured tree, a pristine pool and a detached guesthouse, which comes complete with a kitchen, bathroom and a pergola-covered patio.

