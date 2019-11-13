A National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation-Inspired Ceramic Village Is Available Now on Amazon

Image zoom

A new National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation-inspired ceramic village is on the market this holiday season, and all we have to say is: “Hallelujah! Holy s—t! Where’s the Tylenol?”

Fans of the Christmas comedy starring Chevy Chase can now bring the Griswold family off of their screens and into their homes with this hilarious set of figurines and buildings based on the cult-favorite flick. Whether you set them up under your tree or on top of your mantel, the goofy scenes the pieces portray are sure to get a chuckle from friends and family, no matter where you place them.

The collection is currently being sold in mix-and-match pieces on Amazon through a store called Department 56, which specializes in quirky Christmas village decor.

The pièce de résistance of the collection is the massive Griswold house complete with plenty of twinkly lights that really light up, which you can imagine were strung by Clark himself. The hand-painted, snow-dusted yellow house costs $130, and is one of the more expensive items in the collection.

Other Griswold-inspired structures include Cousin Eddie’s RV; the Griswold’s garage; the Griswold family car with their uprooted Christmas tree on top; and the infamous sled shack that Clark comes bursting out of on his out-of-control sleigh ride.

A variety of character figurines are also available to help set the scene. One shows Clark enjoying a beverage from a moose mug, while another depicts Cousin Eddie emptying his RV into a sewer (“s—tter was full!”). Uncle Eddie kidnapping Clark’s boss can be also purchased, as well as Clark firing up the Christmas lights to no avail. Fans will surely find figurines to represent their favorite scenes from the movie — from the risqué pool fantasy to a crazed Clark trimming the tree.

If instead, A Christmas Story or A Charlie Brown Christmas are your family’s go-to Christmas flicks, fear not — Department 56 sells village collections inspired by those movies on Amazon too, just check their online store.