The pair wed in front of 60 guests at their Los Angeles home

A Look at All the 'Warm and Feminine' Florals at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding

Roses were the name of the game at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's intimate wedding.

The newlyweds, who tied the knot at their Los Angeles home on Thursday, were surrounded by countless floral arrangements in shades of pink and white designed by Mark's Garden.

The Los Angeles-based florist has decorated several star-studded events in the past, including the Oscars Governors Ball for 28 years in a row.

The "Toxic" singer told Vogue that the couple chose to use soft, romantic colors for their wedding decor.

"We wanted warm and feminine colors including blush, white, cream, and gold, and a lot of various shades of pinks, blush, and reds," she told the outlet.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Sam Asghari and Britney Spears | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

The ceremony featured a pink floral arch flanked with two hanging chandeliers. Pink florals, including garden roses, peonies and hydrangeas, also dotted the aisles where guests sat in wooden benches.

The rosy decorations also covered the balcony above the couple's front door. On the big day, they appeared at the balcony — Spears in her Versace gown — and shared a kiss in front of the picture-perfect flowers.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Britney Spears and Sam Asghari | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

To add to the fairytale wedding, a white horse with golden hooves was perched outside the front of the house wearing pink and white roses.

A Cinderella-like carriage followed the horse and was whimsically draped in greenery and blush roses. It was placed in front of the yard's hedge, which was also dressed in the wedding's signature flowers.

At Spears and Asghari's at-home wedding, around 60 guests were in attendance, including Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Kathy Hilton.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

The pop star walked down the aisle in a stunning gown custom made by Donatella Versace herself.

"Designing Britney and Sam's wedding outfits came naturally to me," Donatella shared in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "A tremendous amount of love was poured into every detail. Together with our Atelier, we created a gown and tuxedo that exudes elegance and glamour. They look just perfect together!"

A source tells PEOPLE that the party wrapped by 11:30 p.m., and the newlyweds were whisked away in a white Rolls Royce with a classic "Just Married" sign on the back.

"It ended up being the happiest night for Britney. She wanted a fairytale wedding and she got it. Britney looked stunning," the source says. "She is very excited to be married. She looks forward to a future with Sam."

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Wedding Sam Asghari and Britney Spears | Credit: Kevin Ostajewski/Shutterstock

Spears and Asghari announced their engagement via Instagram in September. The happy news came months before her conservatorship was terminated in November.

Asghari's manager Brandon Cohen shared in a statement to PEOPLE at the time that he was "proud to celebrate and confirm the engagement."

"The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them," Cohen said. He added that Spears' engagement ring was designed by N.Y.C. jeweler Roman Malayev.