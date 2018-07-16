A Joanna Gaines-designed Home Just Hit the Market in Waco for $529,000: See Inside!

Fixer Upper may be over, but Joanna Gaines is still beautifying Waco, Texas, one farmhouse-modern makeover at a time.

The HGTV star, who just welcomed her fifth child, a boy named Crew, with husband Chip, shared that her latest project — a 5-bedroom, 3.5-bath Tudor-style ranch — just hit the market, asking $549,000.

The house is listed with Shelly Negrete of the Gaineses’ own real estate company, Magnolia Realty.

“I loved working on this charming house and I’m excited to finally share it!” Joanna writes in an Instagram post sharing a peek inside the shiplap-lined kitchen of the 1968 build.

The @magnoliarealtytexas Instagram also shared two photos of the home’s interiors in a gallery: the kitchen and what appears to be a seating area, complete with a fireplace in Joanna’s signature distressed brick, and a glass-front, built-in bookcase and sliding barn door, both in pale green.

This isn’t the first post-Fixer Upper project Joanna has shared a look inside. The designer also posted a pair of photos in June of an old Grist Mill she’s working on turning into a home, writing, “Scoping out one of our latest projects… this renovation is going to be a good one.”

Over the years, a number of the homes the Gaineses have made over on the show have come up for sale.

Notably, a two-bedroom bungalow designed for Waco resident Patti Baker, who’d recently lost her husband to cancer when she appeared on the makeover series, was listed for $349,000 soon after completion when she found “happily ever after” with her former pastor.

Chip and Jo have plenty of other projects underway as well. In addition to their home design business, and ever-expanding Magnolia Market at the Silos attraction in Waco, they recently revealed the latest update to their fan-favorite Target collection, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia.

Joanna is also gearing up to release her first design book, Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave, on November 6.

The couple is taking time to focus on their family — the main reason they chose to end their hugely popular series after five seasons in April, as well. They welcomed baby Crew on June 21, who joins siblings Drake, 13, Ella, 11, Duke, 10, and Emmie Kay, 8.

“We’re looking forward to what’s to come, and what’s to come, we have no idea,” Joanna told PEOPLE in a June cover story. “I think one thing about me and Chip is that we never like to look really far in advance and plan, that’s never been how we are. We’ve always kind of rolled really spontaneous.”