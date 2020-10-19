Erin and Ben Napier-Designed House Featured on HGTV's Home Town Listed for $210K

See inside the home the creative couple renovated for the Trest family in Laurel, Mississippi

Have you ever dreamed of living in a home designed by Ben and Erin Napier? Now’s your chance to make that dream a reality!

The “Trest Home” in Laurel, Mississippi, which was featured on Season 1 of HGTV’s Home Town, is officially on the market, listed for $210,000 with Courtney Edwards of Red Fox Realty.

The 2,436-square-foot, split-level property is owned by the Napiers’ friends, Dawn and Michael Trest, and was renovated by the handy couple in the ninth-ever episode of the hit show, which aired in May 2017.

In the episode, the Trests leave their life downtown and pay $115,000 for the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in the suburbs — calling in the Napiers to help bring the run-down residence into the 21st century.

Using their interior design and demo talents, Ben, 37, and Erin, 35, tore down walls to open up the entryway and dining room, added storage, laid hardwood flooring and updated the kitchen with new finishes.

They also created a functional outdoor living space by saying goodbye to an unsightly carport — which Ben removed by chaining it to his truck and hitting the gas!

Now, the Trests have decided they need more space, so they’ve put the home on the market for $95,000 more than they paid for it.

According to the real estate listing, the home’s highlights include “granite countertops, a subway tile backsplash, new appliances, an open kitchen and living area, a wood-burning potbelly stove and a bonus living space downstairs.”

Edwards recently told realtor.com that there’s already been plenty of interest in the property.

Erin, a graphic designer by trade, and Ben, a former church minister (who share daughter Helen, 2), found HGTV fame after a producer for the network spotted their renovation of the 1925 craftsman cottage they were fixing up for themselves in their hometown of Laurel.

“She sent us an email and said, ‘This might sound crazy, but I’ve been stalking you on social media, and I’d like to put you guys on TV,’” Ben told PEOPLE in an April 2020 cover story. “I was like, ‘Really? Why?’”

“We never expected this,” Erin added. “Getting a TV show never even crossed our minds.”