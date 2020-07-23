A Detailed Timeline of Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young's Whirlwind Romance

The couple confirmed their relationship with joint Instagram posts on August 8, 2019.

"It's official!!!! After more than 3 years on my own, I'm so PROUD to say that this beautiful, sweet and talented young lady is my girlfriend!" El Moussa wrote, alongside a gallery of photos of the pair. He split publicly from ex-wife Christina Anstead in December 2016.

"I'll be honest and say I never thought I would meet someone special in my life after the last three years. Then…out of the blue @heatherraeyoung walked into my life," he continued. "The first time I saw her smile she 'did that thing to my tummy' and I knew right away I needed to get to know her."

Young's own Instagram caption read: "My heart is so full and happy. Sometimes someone comes into your life and you just know they are meant to be there."