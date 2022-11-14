The Iconic Cleveland Home from 'A Christmas Story' Is for Sale

Fans of A Christmas Story have a chance to get a "major award" — the Parker's house from the movie is on sale.

The house, located on 11th Street in Cleveland, Ohio, is where many of the iconic scenes from the movie were shot, including the infamous staircase where little Ralphie Parker showed off his pink bunny costume for the first time and the living room where Old Man Parker placed his memorable leg lamp for all to see. The asking price for the property has not yet been made public.

"Wall-to-wall anecdotes throughout, this lovely classic is both spacious and intimate," states the house listing, which was created by realtor company Hoff & Leigh and jointly marketed with REAG.

The listing noted that the house was originally built in 1895. It was later purchased on eBay 21 years after A Christmas Story came out and had to undergo a "massive renovation" to return it to "its original movie splendor." The home was also upgraded with "somewhat ancient appliances" to retain the 1980's feel from the movie.

Courtesy of A Christmas Story House & Museum

The home was opened to public tours in 2006 and has since attracted over a million visitors and was even ranked fourth on Trip Advisor's "Top Attractions in Cleveland" list, per the listing.

People will get a chance to buy more than just the Parker home — the Bumpus house and parking lot, as well as the museum and gift shop buildings are also a part of the sale. About 1.3 acres is up for grabs, which includes five buildings on seven parcels of land.

The museum reportedly contains "the largest collection" of items from A Christmas Story including, props, costumes and even behind-the-scenes photos. There is also a 4,000 square-foot gift shop for sale, which has "whimsical souvenirs" from the movie up for purchase.

Courtesy of A Christmas Story House & Museum

In November, the owners of the property announced that rooms in the Christmas Story House and the Bumpus House would be available for rent.

Rates for the Christmas Story House would start at $545 per night and would allow up to six guests to stay in a private third-floor loft in the home. Guests would be able to make use of the whole house once the museum closes for the night.

At the Bumpus house, people would have a few more options for their stay with the Hound Dog Haven and Stolen Turkey suites, which allow four and six guests respectively. Rates start at $195.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The rental and sale of the house comes following HBO Max's announcement of a sequel to the movie 33 years after the original film, which was released in 1983.

The film features Peter Billingsley reprising his role as Ralphie Parker, but instead of the wide-eyed kid he once was, this time he is a grown-up father of two and a struggling writer. Parker returns to his childhood home in the sequel during the holidays after the unexpected death of his father.

A Christmas Story Christmas will release on HBO Max Nov. 17.