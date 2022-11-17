'A Christmas Story' Actor Reportedly Wants to Buy the Iconic Movie House That Just Hit the Market

The iconic A Christmas Story house in Cleveland, Ohio, might be scooped up by the actors who starred the classic film.

Yano Anaya, who played Grover Dill in the 1983 movie, told TMZ that he and other cast members are interested in purchasing the property — though, he did not identify which co-stars.

"It only makes sense to have the cast run the show," Anaya told the outlet.

While a rep for Anaya did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment, he also told the publication that they were considering the purchase to put fans' minds at ease that the property would be looked after by people who care about the movie's legacy.

Additionally, he said the "A Christmas Story Family" Facebook group has received thousands of messages from fans worrying over a prospective new owner.

Courtesy of A Christmas Story House & Museum

The iconic Parker house went up for sale earlier this week, listed with real estate company Hoff & Leigh and is being jointly marketed with REAG.

The listing notes that the house was originally built in 1895, and was later purchased on eBay in 2004. It underwent a "massive renovation" to pay homage to the 1983 film and began public tours in 2006.

The house is not the only piece of property on sale. The "Bumpus house," a Christmas Story museum filled with props and costumes, and a 4,000-square-foot gift shop are also part of the sale, as well as other nearby property.

The asking price for the properties — which totals about 1.3 acres — has not yet been made public.

Currently, fans of the movie can rent rooms in the Christmas Story House and the Bumpus House for overnight stays.

Room in the Christmas Story house start at $545 per night and a few rooms in the nearby Bumpus house start at $195.

A Christmas Story Christmas (2022). Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max

The rental news and listing of the house come after HBO Max announced a sequel to the movie was in the works, 33 years after the original film debuted.

The movie stars Peter Billingsley reprising his role as Ralphie Parker. But instead of a wide-eyed kid, this time he is a father of two and a struggling writer. Parker returns to his childhood home in the during the holidays after the unexpected death of his father.

A Christmas Story Christmas will release on HBO Max Nov. 17.