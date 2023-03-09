Mia Thermopolis' High School from 'The Princess Diaries' Listed for $9M — See Inside the San Francisco Villa!

The villa was featured as the private school Anne Hathaway's character attended before she found out about her royal roots

By
Rebecca Aizin
Rebecca Aizin

Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 9, 2023 03:25 PM
Princess Diaries Home for Sale
Photo: Open Homes, Moviestore/Shutterstock

The house that doubled as Mia Thermopolis' school in The Princess Diaries is up for sale.

The San Francisco home, which doubled as a private high school in the 2001 comedy starring Anne Hathaway and Julia Andrews, was just listed for $8.9 million by Steven Mavromihalis and Jessica Grimes of Compass.

The approximately 4,500-square-foot home has three floors, more than 12 rooms and a private elevator. The 1923 build was previously owned by the former CEO of Just Desserts and his wife and has been renovated continuously over the last 20 years.

Heather Matarazzo, Anne Hathaway, Mandy Moore The Princess Diaries - 2001
Ron Batzdorff/Brownhouse Prod/Botnp Inc/Kobal/Shutterstock

"Fans of neo-classical Mediterranean design consider 2601 Lyon Street to be among the most aesthetically graceful homes in San Francisco," Mavromihalis says of the property. "Its acclaimed occupants (both real and imagined) certainly make it among the most beloved homes in our city."

Princess Diaries Home for Sale
Open Homes

The infamous exterior features double curved staircases, where students at the fictional Grove High School shared gossip and shock at Mia's princess announcement.

Inside, its immediately apparent the movie's classroom scenes were filmed at a second location. The real interior features a spacious living room with large windows, paneled walls and a wood-burning fireplace.

Princess Diaries Home for Sale
Open Homes

The formal dining room connects to the kitchen and offers direct access to a trellis-ornamented terrace.

Princess Diaries Home for Sale
Open Homes

One of the home's sizable four bedrooms includes stunning panoramic views of both the waterfront and it's Marina District neighborhood. The primary bathroom has a separate soaking tub, glass shower and access to the adjacent walk in closet.

Princess Diaries Home for Sale
Open Homes

Perhaps one of the most breathtaking features of the home, the rooftop living space offers impressive views as well as a garden, outdoor kitchen, heaters and a fire pit.

Princess Diaries Home for Sale
Open Homes

The classroom scenes in The Princess Diaries were filmed far away, according to movie-locations.com. Alverno High School in Sierra Madre, near the Southern California city of Pasadena, stood in for the school grounds and interiors. The institution also appeared on screen in Legally Blonde, according to the outlet.

