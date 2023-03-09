Lifestyle Home Mia Thermopolis' High School from 'The Princess Diaries' Listed for $9M — See Inside the San Francisco Villa! The villa was featured as the private school Anne Hathaway's character attended before she found out about her royal roots By Rebecca Aizin Rebecca Aizin Rebecca Aizin is an Editorial Intern at PEOPLE. She assists on all verticals but has particular interest in entertainment and lifestyle. Previously, she has worked at HGTV Magazine where she assisted in compiling the print issues and at Backstage. She attends Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 9, 2023 03:25 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Open Homes, Moviestore/Shutterstock The house that doubled as Mia Thermopolis' school in The Princess Diaries is up for sale. The San Francisco home, which doubled as a private high school in the 2001 comedy starring Anne Hathaway and Julia Andrews, was just listed for $8.9 million by Steven Mavromihalis and Jessica Grimes of Compass. The approximately 4,500-square-foot home has three floors, more than 12 rooms and a private elevator. The 1923 build was previously owned by the former CEO of Just Desserts and his wife and has been renovated continuously over the last 20 years. Ron Batzdorff/Brownhouse Prod/Botnp Inc/Kobal/Shutterstock "Fans of neo-classical Mediterranean design consider 2601 Lyon Street to be among the most aesthetically graceful homes in San Francisco," Mavromihalis says of the property. "Its acclaimed occupants (both real and imagined) certainly make it among the most beloved homes in our city." $34 Million Villa Where John F. Kennedy's Family Vacationed Listed for Sale — See Inside! Open Homes The infamous exterior features double curved staircases, where students at the fictional Grove High School shared gossip and shock at Mia's princess announcement. Inside, its immediately apparent the movie's classroom scenes were filmed at a second location. The real interior features a spacious living room with large windows, paneled walls and a wood-burning fireplace. Open Homes Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The formal dining room connects to the kitchen and offers direct access to a trellis-ornamented terrace. Open Homes Madonna's Former Hollywood Hills Home Lists for $21 Million — See Inside! One of the home's sizable four bedrooms includes stunning panoramic views of both the waterfront and it's Marina District neighborhood. The primary bathroom has a separate soaking tub, glass shower and access to the adjacent walk in closet. Open Homes Perhaps one of the most breathtaking features of the home, the rooftop living space offers impressive views as well as a garden, outdoor kitchen, heaters and a fire pit. Open Homes The classroom scenes in The Princess Diaries were filmed far away, according to movie-locations.com. Alverno High School in Sierra Madre, near the Southern California city of Pasadena, stood in for the school grounds and interiors. The institution also appeared on screen in Legally Blonde, according to the outlet.