7 of the Top 11 Most Instagrammed Hotels in the World Are Located In 1 U.S. City

While the golden rule of real estate may be “location, location, location,” the new gold standard for hotels is how great it’s going to look on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As it turns out, if you want to stay at some of the most exquisite properties in the world that have the most Instagram potential, you don’t even have to leave the country.

Related: How to Make Your Bed Feel Like a Hotel Bed

According to Instagram, seven of the 11 most geo-tagged hotels in the world in 2017 are in Las Vegas. The big winners are the Bellagio, the Venetian, MGM Grand, The Cosmopolitan, Wynn, Caesar’s Palace, and Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

Other gems on the list include Dubai’s Atlantis The Palm — a five-star hotel that’s Instagram gold, featuring a huge aquarium and an adventure waterpark — and the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore — a luxury property with sweeping views of the city. The crown jewel of Marina Bay Sands is located on its rooftop: Its infinity pool is the largest one in the world so as you may imagine it makes for pretty perfect snaps — #nofilter needed.

Marina Bay Sands Singapore — Singapore

Bellagio Las Vegas — Las Vegas, Nevada

Related: These Are the 10 Most-Instagrammed Cities of 2017

The Venetian Las Vegas — Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand Las Vegas — Las Vegas, Nevada

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas — Las Vegas, Nevada

Wynn Las Vegas — Las Vegas, Nevada

Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino — Las Vegas, Nevada

Fontainebleau Miami Beach — Miami Beach, Florida

Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino — Las Vegas, Nevada

Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel — Ibiza, Spain