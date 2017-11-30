7 of the Top 11 Most Instagrammed Hotels in the World Are Located In 1 U.S. City

Dobrina Zhekova
November 30, 2017 11:33 AM

 

While the golden rule of real estate may be “location, location, location,” the new gold standard for hotels is how great it’s going to look on Instagram.

As it turns out, if you want to stay at some of the most exquisite properties in the world that have the most Instagram potential, you don’t even have to leave the country.

According to Instagram, seven of the 11 most geo-tagged hotels in the world in 2017 are in Las Vegas. The big winners are the Bellagio, the Venetian, MGM Grand, The Cosmopolitan, Wynn, Caesar’s Palace, and Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

Other gems on the list include Dubai’s Atlantis The Palm — a five-star hotel that’s Instagram gold, featuring a huge aquarium and an adventure waterpark — and the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore — a luxury property with sweeping views of the city. The crown jewel of Marina Bay Sands is located on its rooftop: Its infinity pool is the largest one in the world so as you may imagine it makes for pretty perfect snaps — #nofilter needed.

Marina Bay Sands Singapore — Singapore

 

Bellagio Las Vegas — Las Vegas, Nevada

The Venetian Las Vegas — Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Atlantis The Palm, Dubai — Dubai, UAE

 

MGM Grand Las Vegas — Las Vegas, Nevada

 

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas — Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Wynn Las Vegas — Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Caesars Palace Hotel & Casino — Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Fontainebleau Miami Beach — Miami Beach, Florida

 

Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino — Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel — Ibiza, Spain

