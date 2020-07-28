This 6-Person Swing Table from Etsy Will Make Family Dinners the Place to Be

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Spending more time at home over the last few months has led many to taking on new hobbies, investing in home office essentials, and doing a lot more cleaning than usual. One silver lining of the added time at home is a chance to spend more time cooking, which has perhaps reinvigorated the tradition of family dinners — and also triggered the realization that your dining table totally isn’t up to par for the amount of action it sees these days.

If you’re in the market for a new dining table to bring your family together around, there’s a fun and unique alternative suited for the job: a SwingTable. As the name suggests, it’s a table and a swing, and it’s “why didn’t I think of this?”-level genius.

Thanks to an Etsy shop based in Bronx, New York, you can snag one for your own home to make your at-home dining experience better than leaving the house for one would be. The hybrid swing set-dining table is suitable for outdoor or indoor use, so whether it's on your back porch or by the kitchen, it’s sure to be both a conversation starter and a comfortable space to gather.

Its six-person design features a stainless steel frame and hardware as well as an inset planter box in the middle of the walnut wood tabletop. Each SwingTable is made to order and will be broken down for shipping, but is simple enough to re-assemble once it makes it to your doorstep.

Whether you’ll be sitting around it eating takeout or playing board games while you practice social distancing at home, there’s never been a better time to give your house a unique upgrade everyone can enjoy. Right now, you can head to Etsy to snag your own swinging table in a six-person, four-person, or two-person option.

Image zoom Etsy