6 Gorgeous Finds to Lust After in Celeb Designer Nathan Turner's Curated Home Sale

How do you make your home look like it was done up by a celebrity designer? Go shopping with one, of course!

Decorator Nathan Turner is the master of old-school California style, and counts Adrian Grenier and Amanda Peet among his clients. Right now, thanks to a collaboration with online vintage mecca Chairish, anyone can shop his favorite finds in a curated sale.

The Million Dollar Decorators alum’s picks aren’t cheap — prices range from a $25 pennant flag to a drool-worthy pink outdoor umbrella for over $4,000.

Here are 6 splurges we’re ogling and a few that might just have you clicking “add to cart.”

Santa Barbara Design Double Decker Outdoor Umbrella, $4,250; chairish.com.

2. Antique French Iron-and-Cane Patio chairs, Set of 2, $2,500; chairish.com.

3. 6-Arm Faux Coral Chandelier, $2,495; chairish.com.

4. Round Natural Shell Mirror, $279; chairish.com

5. Vintage Boat Seascape Oil Paintings, Set of 3, $148; chairish.com.

6. Indigo Mudcloth Butterfly Chair, $300; chairish.com.

Turner’s picks are inspired by his new book, I Love California.