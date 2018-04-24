50 Expert Tips to Help You Look and Feel More Beautiful — Now!

1. Sleep on the left side of the bed. You’ll wake up 10 percent more cheerful, says one study.

2. Buy yourself a piece of jewelry. Pick something you’ll wear every day. (And don’t wait for someone to buy it for you!)

3. Try face yoga. It’s exactly what it sounds like, and it’s trending.

4. Take a bath. Gwyneth Paltrow does “every single night.”

5. Commit to a vitamin regimen. Ritual’s capsules promise glowing skin and smell like mint.

6. Take a flower arranging class. Sign up with a local florist or find a course online.

7. Visit Puerto Rico. Your tourism dollars support rebuilding efforts after Hurricane Maria.

8. Invest in a great haircut. It’s the one thing you wear every day.

9 – 13 Get 5 fab tips from the guys of Queer Eye

9. Put your best face forward. “Cleanse, tone and microneedle,” advises Tan France (center), who recommends the trendy GloPRO tool for the latter.

10. Compliment yourself daily. “Tell yourself that you love your body where it is, even if you’re on a journey to change it,” says Karamo Brown (far left).

11. Splurge on a great product. Jonathan Van Ness’s (second from left) beauty advice: “Allow yourself to get just one product that you love and works well for you.”

12. Clean your house. “Coming home to a tidy, pulled-together space will help everything in your life feel the same way,” says Bobby Berk (far right).

13. Find a signature scent. A familiar smell lingers. “My new favorite is Byredo’s Woods,” says Antoni Porowski (second from right).

14. Have Breakfast at Tiffany’s. At the jeweler’s New York flagship, you can dine at the Blue Box Cafe, above.

15. Become a tea drinker. Researchers found a cuppa can boost creative brain power.

16. Spritz on a face mist for a midday pick-me-up. Our beauty editors like Caudalie Beauty Elixir.

17. Put an amethyst in your office. This pretty purple crystal, some believe, has relaxing, clarifying and mind-opening qualities, perfect for getting things done.

18. Adopt a hard-to-kill succulent. Amazon’s recently launched plant store makes it easier than ever to green your home.

19. Pick up the überpopular book of poetry, Heart Talk. It’s a favorite of Reese Witherspoon’s.

20. Make a dinner reservation in advance . . . then forget about it. It’ll be a pleasant surprise when the date comes around.

21. Find purpose. “Pay attention to how you use your spare time,” says expert and author Emily Esfahani Smith. It may be your calling.

22. Lather up with personalized shampoo and conditioner. Function of Beauty creates completely custom formulas to treat any and all hair issues and feed your follicle dreams.

23. Help paint a public mural. The site beautifyearth.org can help you find a nearby wall in need.

24. Embrace comfortable shoes. Actual Wonder Woman Gal Gadot wears flats constantly.

25. Try a sound bath. The ancient form of meditation reduces stress and is easy on the ears.

26. Join a book club. Expand your mind and your circle of friends.

27. Book an in-home massage. The Zeel app lets you order a session like you would your dinner.

28. Make SPF your BFF. “No matter your skin color, you need sun protection with a minimum SPF of 30” every day, says celebrity dermatologist Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton, who likes Skinceuticals (above).

29. Schedule a selfcare staycation. Make some extended me time without leaving home. That’s it!

30. Sleep on a pillowcase that prevents breakouts. A dirty pillow can cause acne. This cotton cover by Déjà, seen above, has “pages” of fabric that you turn each night, so you always put your face on a fresh case.

31. Road-trip through a national park. An annual pass ($80) grants access to more than 2,000 sites, like Grand Staircase Escalante, seen below.

32. Find your wardrobe power color. It should make you feel amazing every time you put it on.

33. Stir in the new protein powder. Jennifer Aniston and Erin Andrews swear by collagen peptides.

34. Try out tai chi. The low-impact martial art (below) is gaining popularity with a younger crowd.

35. Get outside. Scientists have found spending time outdoors can improve body image.

36. Make your bed. Experts say it boosts productivity and encourages other good habits.

37. Make a mani-pedi date. Treat yourself and catch up with your BFF.

38. Visit an Instagram hot spot. New Mexico’s White Sands National Monument (below) is spectacular. Antelope Canyon is a favorite of Kendall Jenner.

39. Sip a Dirty Lemon drink. The trendy bottled beverages include wellness-boosting ingredients like ginseng and activated charcoal.

40. Take a solo trip. You may just find your new favorite place and yourself along the way.

41. Buy a pair of statement sunglasses. Bonus: They let you skip eye makeup.

42. Subscribe to a flower-delivery service. Companies like the Bouqs Co. will deliver an arrangement to your door as frequently as you’d like.

43. Learn a second language. Studies have found the skill makes you more attractive to others.

44. Drink a green smoothie. Jessica Alba’s nutritionist Kelly LeVeque suggests a mix of what she calls the “fab 4”: protein, fiber, greens and fat — or browse celeb-favorite smoothies for inspiration.

45-50 Get 6 Smart Habits from the PEOPLE Health Squad

45. Reward yourself with a non-food treat. Kim Kardashian’s fitness pro Gunnar Peterson finds a massage “far more rewarding than anything edible.”

46. Order tequila. “It’s low in sugar and carbs,” says David Kirsch, who trains Jennifer Lopez.

47. Time your workouts to TV. Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, an OBGYN, watches Jeopardy on the elliptical to “exercise my body and mind.”

48. Roll away tension. The Doctors host Dr. Travis Stork uses “TriggerPoint therapy balls and a vibrating roller to relax tight muscles.”

49. Treat your skin. Moisturize with pure avocado oil after a shower, says dietitian Dawn Jackson Blatner.

50. Pet an animal. It “lowers blood pressure and releases relaxation hormones,” says psychologist Robin Gurwitch.