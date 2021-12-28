5 Easy Ways to Get Organized in 5 Minutes, According to the Pros Celebs Rely On

Eliminate bulky clutter by "using your phone's digital wallet to store things like transit passes, gift cards and rewards cards," says Janelle Cohen, author of The Folding Book. "This way you don't have to bulk up your wallet with things you use infrequently."

Then, take everything out of your wallet and "add back in only the things you can't live without, like your ID and credit card," adds the Straighten Up By Janelle founder, who has organized for Jordyn Woods, Dixie D'Amelio and more.