40 Life-Changing Organizers Under $40 That Will Tidy Up Your Home for Good

It feels like there's a life hack or gadget for literally everything. There are bowls designed specifically to cook every individual kernel so that your popcorn is perfect every time, smart trash cans that do all of the dirty work for you, and watermelon slicers that cut through the tough rinds in no time — and that's just naming a few.
And, if gadgets are what you're after, Amazon is the place to find them. There, you can find everything from slim cutlery organizers to height-adjustable lazy Susans. Solutions to issues like overcrowded closets, cluttered cabinets, and congested garages are just a few clicks away, and they're often at wildly affordable prices.
Below, you'll find 40 different ingenious tools and organizers that will completely change your life for the better — and all for under $40.
Angled compartments set this slim drawer organizer apart from other cutlery organizers. The tilted sections make for a sleek and space-saving presentation.
“I can't believe I've gone my whole life without knowing about these storage bins for your silverware in your kitchen,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “They take up less than half the space of the kitchen drawer.”
Buy It! $9.99; amazon.com
Organize and show off your perfumes and accessories with this wall-mounted shelf. It has nine hooks for necklace and bracelets, as well as a top shelf for cosmetics.
“It's just what I needed to organize all of my accessories,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I was able to get rid of a big bulky jewelry box and now I have much more space on my dresser.”
Buy It! $29.90 (orig. $32.90); amazon.com
Save on precious cabinet space and add storage to an under-utilized section of your shelves instead. These drawers hook onto shelves and pull out below them, in the area that’s usually left empty.
“It’s great for our daily morning stuff that was just cluttered in the cabinet before,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It holds a lot more than I was expecting and comes all the way out without being flimsy at all.”
Buy It! $14.99; amazon.com
If working from home has taught us anything, it’s how easily cords tangle together. Solve that frustrating issue with a box that not only keeps chargers in place, but also concealed.
“Really cleans things up under my desk at home,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Makes it look slick and modern. Love it. I think this would make a wonderful holiday gift for close friends.”
Buy It! $24.75 (orig. $35); amazon.com
For desk drawers and pantries alike, this adjustable six-pack of clear plastic organizers tidies up clutter in no time.
“I really like how you can arrange these just the way you want,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “They come with little rubbers for the bottom so they won’t slide.”
Buy It! $12.97 (orig. $13.87); amazon.com
Prevent pasta noodles, nuts, and cereal from going bad early with this seven-piece set of airtight containers. The different sizes hold everything from spaghetti to candy.
“I love these canisters and they make my kitchen look organized and more put together,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Makes cooking easier because I know where everything is now. They’re air tight and very sturdy.”
Buy It! $27.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Not only does this two-tiered turntable adjust to three different heights, it also comes with removable bins that can be placed on either section. The no-tool set up is an added bonus.
“It's the valedictorian of Susans,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “This one spins with ease, is so simple to clean, looks great, and has removable sections. I've bought these for home — my spices, my snacks, my make up. I even bought these for my work.”
Buy It! $29.99; amazon.com
Never drop a can on your foot again with this organizer. It’ll keep all of your non-perishables together in view and ready to be used for whatever recipe you’re cooking.
“This fits so many cans and makes it easy to find what you're looking for,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It holds most sizes of cans, including big ones.”
Buy It! $29.97; amazon.com
Pipes under the sink make it difficult to make use of the space, but the SimpleHouseware expandable shelf is cleverly designed to fit around those pesky obstructions. Hold everything from soaps to towels on the two adjustable shelves.
“This made it so easy to organize under my sink,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I was able to set it into the plumbing and run the legs through and around my piping and then fill in with the panels.”
Buy It! $24.87 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Keep comforters, towels, shoes, and coats under your bed without worrying about mildew and dust — these covered storage bags are built with material that encourages air circulation. Plus, they come with handles that make sliding them a breeze.
“Living in a small apartment calls for storage wherever you can get it, and these are a great solution for seasonal linen storage,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I keep my heavier blankets and sheets in here until the weather calls for it. It keeps the linens dust and mold-smelling free!”
Buy It! $16.99; amazon.com
You can add another storage section without having to get too crafty with this over-the-door holder. It’s great for keeping cutting boards, baking pans, and other slim necessities.
“I have one holding my cutting boards and another holding my foil, cling wrap, and parchment paper boxes,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The organizer is super easy to assemble and it's completely versatile.”
Buy It! $14.97 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Stop losing your remote for once and for all by keeping it in this slim organizer that’d be great for side tables. It has five compartments that can be used for cords, batteries, and other electronic essentials.
“We have way too many remotes and we find we're typically missing one when we need it,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Having this holder has been very useful. It's a good size and I can easily find the remote I want.”
Buy It! $28.59; amazon.com
Food storage containers can become the bane of any organized person’s existence. How is it that the sets always seem to get mis-matched and lost, leading to a mess in the cupboards? This lid organizer keeps track of all those tops in an organized and space-saving way.
“In under 15 minutes I took my nightmare lid drawer and turned it into a functional, convenient storage space,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The dividers were simple to install and provided flexibility. Slowly but surely I am getting my tiny, chaotic kitchen under control, and this got me a huge leap closer.”
Buy It! $19.99; amazon.com
Fit up to five pots and pans on the Simplehouseware tiered organizer that can lie upright on its side. Great for pantries and cabinets, the tool can get rid of any wobbly piles of cookware you’ve got in the house.
“Fellow neat freaks, this is the thing for you,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I love having the pots and pans in a way that is so easy to grab, and looks great. Instead of constantly rearranging everything in order of size each time I do the dishes, which is every day, I just slide them in wherever.”
Buy It! $16.97 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
Keep track of snacks, spices, and more with these clear stackable bins. Unlike other organizers, these have open fronts which makes for easy grabbing.
“I love being able to see all the items on the shelves, move them around, stack them, and put my hands on exactly what I need,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “They are sturdy and beautiful!”
Buy It! $29.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
A budget-friendly and easy to install shoe rack is always useful. Keep it in closets, entryways, or garages for a convenient grab-and-go.
“I love it,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It holds up my steel toe military boots on the top and all my other shoes below. I promise you will not be disappointed if you order it. For what you pay, it looks clean, it’s strong, it does it’s job, and it is simple.”
Buy It! $22.87 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com
Even tight bathrooms could likely fit this corner cabinet. Just over six inches wide, the 32-inch tall storage compartment has sections for paper towels, cleaning supplies, and toiletries.
“I could put it together with my eyes closed,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Fit amazingly perfectly between the tub and the toilet and it has created so much more space and my bathroom. It’s no longer cluttered because of this product.”
Buy It! $25.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Keep your baggies, cling wraps, and foils all in one place (and within view) with this stacked organizer. It eliminates the need to scrounge around drawers to find what you’re looking for, and it looks good enough to be left out on counter space.
“Having the shelf to stack my paper products vertically has really saved me space in the pantry,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I'm glad I made the purchase. So much easier to slide out the box I need without all the boxes falling.”
Buy It! $19.99; amazon.com
A clunky box of Q-tips or cotton balls can be intrusive, especially in bathroom cabinets. Transferring these toiletries to their own organizers not only looks better, but takes less space.
“Whoever thought to stack the jars was a genius,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Cotton pads slide out with ease from the cut out notch ! Sometimes on amazon you get cheaply made products. This is not the case. It’s well made and I’m sure it will last in the tiny bathroom forever! I’ll probably send it off to college with my teen. You’ll love this!
Buy It! $12.49; amazon.com
Mount this organizer on a wall, door, or cabinet to keep your hot tools in one reachable place. It comes with three holders along with a small shelf space for other miscellaneous items.
“Perfect for holding a hair dryer, straightener and curling iron,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Looks great and sturdy!”
Buy It! $13.87; amazon.com
If your bathroom is lacking built-in storage then the simple installation of this shelf could provide some much-needed space. Each tier requires no tools to get in place, plus one comes with four hooks that can be used for towels and loofahs.
“It’s extremely sturdy and it sticks extremely tight to the tiles we have,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The area I have it attached frequently gets wet, but it hasn’t affected the strength of the adhesive yet.”
Buy It! $27.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
This clever shelf fits over a toilet so that you won’t have to use up any precious floor space for cabinets or baskets. You can place whatever essentials you need, like toilet paper or soaps, on the three tiers with ease.
“This is a perfect storage solution for my small bathroom,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It is used to hold towels, washcloths and soap.”
Buy It! $34.05 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
It’s a wonder that undergarments can cause so much clutter in dresser drawers, but these four affordable boxes organize everything from bras to tank tops to thongs without taking up too much space.
“I love these things, they’re so versatile,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I have them all over: drawers, closet shelves, cabinets. I use them for more than just underwear, too. I use them for dry art supplies on open shelves and just about anywhere else I need to organize.”
Buy It! $15.97; amazon.com
Have your K-Cups gone wild in your drawers and pantry? Tame them once and for all with a coffee pod holder that will fit right under your appliance.
“This is a great space saver for my K-Cups,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It holds 36 cups and the drawer slides out very easily. It is a plain black color and looks neater on my counter top.”
Buy It! $19.49; amazon.com
Save counter and drawer space with this clever magnetic holder. It sticks onto the wall and can hold everything from knives to tools.
“Why I bothered all these years with other holders, I'll never know,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “You can fit four large kitchen knives. I'll gladly buy another one when my knife collection expands.”
Buy It! $17.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
There’s no installation needed to add this paper towel holder and spice rack combination. Simply remove the adhesive and stick it onto a flat, clean surface. Just like that, a new spot for small items is yours.
“This is so nice,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I’ve been struggling with a counter-style holder for years and finally had enough. This went up real easy.”
Buy It! $14.99; amazon.com
A hanging storage unit with four pockets, the Simplehouseware organizer can be placed over any door you’d like. It makes for a great addition to bonus rooms and closets.
“I put this over my bathroom closet door to store all of my products — extra shampoo, medicine cabinet stuff, etc. — and it's perfect,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I was afraid initially that it wouldn't be strong enough to hold everything, but it has with ease.”
Buy It! $13.87; amazon.com
These S-style hangers can fit multiple scarves, ties, or pants at once. It’s an accessory built for tight closets and packed laundry rooms.
“If I would've known how indispensable the hangers are, I'd have bought them ages ago,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “They've been an immense help with pairing down the bulkiness of my really, really small closet.”
Buy It! $18.99; amazon.com
Any home can always use some additional storage baskets, and this set of six costs just over $3 each. Great for use under the bed, they’re also visually appealing enough to keep them out in the open.
“I have a wide range of use for these baskets, anywhere from medications to my household tools,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Fits in smaller cabinets and looks great out in the open!”
Buy It! $20.22; amazon.com
With this top-rated makeup organizer, you’ll get blush and eyeshadow drawers, makeup brush and lipstick holders, and two large compartments for accessories. The sleek-looking display box can fit on side tables, vanities, and bathroom counters with ease.
“I used to keep my makeup in a travel bag and had to dig through everything to find what I wanted,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “Everything has its own place now. Even room for the jewelry I wear most.”
Buy It! $32.99; amazon.com
Make lounging around in your bed even more relaxing with a bedside caddy that can fit several remotes, tablets, and even laptops with ease.
“This is a perfect bedside organizer,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I no longer have to search through all of the covers to find the remotes. It holds my iPad, 3 phones (kids’ devices), extra cords, and battery power pack. It could still hold more. I love it.”
Buy It! $14.99; amazon.com
With these, you can hang 12 articles of clothing together without taking up a large chunk of your closet. These take up vertical space and save the spots horizontally.
“These hangers worked magic,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “They created so much extra space in my closet and now I can actually coordinate what goes on each hanger.”
Buy It! $27.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
There’s no installation necessary with this rack. Simply hang it over whatever door you choose for added storage.
“I was tired of always having coats and things on the floor or draped over chairs and found this coat rack hanger that was a great deal,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It fits perfectly on our door and feels very sturdy and like it will last.”
Buy It! $14.99; amazon.com
Chances are, your garage or cleaning closet could use an accessory like this. It holds up to 35 pounds worth of brooms, rakes, and other cleaning supplies.
“I installed this holder as part of my overall shed organization system,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It has a very strong grip, which is currently securing my heavy garden shovels.”
Buy It! $13.97 with coupon (orig. $28.99); amazon.com
Update your garage workspace with a wall-mounted organizer that can hold up to 30 bins fit for holding small tools and hardware.
“This is a great storage rack to organize odds and ends in my woodshop,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It has 30 bins to hold anything and everything. Great storage capacity and it's wall mountable.”
Buy It! $32.99 with coupon (orig. $36.99); amazon.com
A clothing rack that folds into a barely noticeable mounted hanger is useful in more ways than one. Use it for drying delicates, for towels, or as an additional closet option.
“This has been one of my favorite purchases for my laundry area,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I love that it folds away when not in use and now I do not have to keep out my drying rack that takes up so much space in my small laundry area.”
Buy It! $27.49 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
Imagine having a miniature shelf for all of your desk trinkets. That’s exactly what this organizer is, down to its playful design.
“I love these shelves,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “They definitely give my desk a more organized and professional look. I fit a bunch of books on them as well as decorative mugs and other office supplies.”
Buy It! $25.99; amazon.com
Fit 24 (or more) pairs of socks, underwear, or ties in this divider. It’s an easy way to keep all of your garments in one easily accessible spot. You can also get creative and use them to store everything from light bulbs to ornaments.
“I bought these to help organize my drawers and they truly help,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “I used to have to search for certain socks to go with my outfits. Now I can easily grab the ones I need from these organizers.”
Buy It! $17.99; amazon.com
Prevent any leaning towers of pizza pans and organize the baking sheets all at once with the slim rack that fits into tiny cupboards. It comes with seven dividers that you can adjust to your desire.
“This little rack is amazing,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It fits my cabinet like it was made for it. I bought this for my cookie sheets, muffin pans, cutting boards, etc. It works wonders. No more cluttered mess of everything being on top of each other. I can now pull out what I need without having to brace everything else. It also has saved my cabinets from keeping scratched on the inside because everything is upright and so accessible. Seriously, get one.”
Buy It! $19.99; amazon.com
Keep shoes from getting jumbled up with a two-pack under-bed organizer that comes with nine slots each.
"I was in dire need of shoe organizers so I could get my life organized and I’m glad I took the leap," wrote one five-star reviewer. "I was amazed at the sturdiness of the storage. It was not a collapsible storage. It almost felt like a suitcase. I thoroughly love this product and would recommend to anyone looking for a sturdy, classy and durable shoe storage. "
Buy It! $31.99; amazon.com
