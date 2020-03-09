Image zoom Christie’s International Real Estate

A home that has survived every single U.S. president just hit the market!

The Van Buskirk Home in Saddle River, New Jersey, was originally built in 1707 — 68 years before the start of the American Revolution — and was recently listed with Christie’s International Real Estate for $2.1 million.

“This is a really special home,” Maureen Kuntz, the real estate agent representing the property, told NJ.com. “With its historical legacy, it has been impeccably maintained and restored with an array of period-specific architectural details.”

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom property stretches across two acres of land and also comes with a heated barn that can store two cars, has two horse stalls, a workshop and second-floor space that could be converted into an office or gym, the outlet reports.

The home itself boasts a host of modern amenities, including a renovated kitchen with an open-plan concept. Its main “great room” features a 13-foot a cathedral ceiling with a wood-burning stove and exposed brick chimney.

Wide plank floors and exposed beams maintain the home’s historic feel. Outside, a patio leads to a pool and tennis court. The backyard also features a waterfall and a footbridge that crosses over a stream that cuts through the yard.

According to NJ.com, the property was originally part of a purchase of more than 1,000 acres of land in 1675 by Albert Zabriskie from the local Algonquin Native American tribe.

Thomas Van Buskirk came to own the property in the early 1700s, moving his family there and becoming the first settlers to live in the Saddle River Valley.

Initially a log cabin, it was soon replaced with this house, which has been expanded twice and continually renovated by each of its owners.

The home stayed with the Van Buskirk family until 1922 when it was bought by William Bond, a Canadian-born artist. He restored the home before it was bought by James and Patricia Hall in 1979.

Rosalind and Ed Zipfel have owned the property since 1993, and have continued to maintain and restore the home.

“We have loved sharing the heritage of the house with family and friends, as well as hosting holiday parties and entertaining guests on the grounds in the warmer weather,” the couple told NJ.com in a statement.

“But, it’s the end of an era and time to hand over the opportunity of a lifetime to care for this very special piece of history,” they added.