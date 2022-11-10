The 2022 Rockefeller Christmas Tree Has Been Cut Down and Is on Its Way to NYC

It's almost time to put up the Rockefeller Christmas tree — and kick off the holiday season in New York City!

The 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree is on its way to NYC from Queensbury, NY. The 82-foot tall Norway Spruce will now travel 200 miles to its holiday home in Manhattan.

Rockefeller Center tweeted about the tree earlier this month. "Coming in at 82 feet, 14 tons, and hailing from Queensbury, New York, meet your 2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree!" the tweet said.

"We're feeding it, we're watering it through the summer," Erik Pauze, the head gardener at Rockefeller Center told News10.

"Then about a week and a half ago, we came up, we started tying the tree, wrapped each branch individually to tie it up. We have to get it down from 50 feet to 14 feet so we can travel on the Thruway," he explained.

The tree, which is estimated to be between 85 to 90 years old, was donated by the Lebowitz family of Glens Falls, the station reports.

Once the tree is erected on Saturday, Nov. 12, it will be adorned with more than 50,000 LED lights and topped off with a Swarovski crystal star, reported NBC.

2022 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. Diane Bondareff/AP/Shutterstock

Last year, for the first time in the tradition's nearly 90-year history, the tree on display was from Maryland. The 79-foot Norway spruce was selected from the town of Elkton, a 140-mile trek from Rockefeller Plaza.

The 2021 tress was donated from the yard of the Price family, who was present in N.Y.C. for the 80-year-old tree's arrival.

"We never thought a tree on our property would be selected for Rockefeller Center. Nope, not in a million years," Devon Price said on the Today show.

"As a family, we've gone from, 'No, we can't let this tree go,' to now, we worry about it. We worry about how it survived a storm or a heavy rain or heavy wind. So, we're very excited to have it go to New York City," he said.

Since the tradition began in 1933, the tree has most often been sourced from Upstate New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. Other trees have come from as far away as Canada.