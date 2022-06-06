Chrishell Stause Kisses G Flip, Thanks Fans for Support at MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED

Chrishell Stause said winning the fan-voted best reality star award after opening up about her sexuality "means so much to me because I wasn't sure how that was gonna go"

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Chrishell Stause, Winner of Best Reality Star, attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for MTV)

Chrishell Stause is thanking her fans for their support after she made her relationship with Australian musician G Flip public in May.

During the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED that aired Sunday night, the Selling Sunset star, 40, accepted her award for best reality star. In her speech, Stause expressed gratitude for the positive response she received after making her new romance public.

After thanking those involved with the show, she said, "Just really quick, I knew about this nomination before I had said anything about my sexuality. I'm not trying to get really deep with you guys, but the fact that this was voted on after means so much to me because I wasn't sure how that was gonna go."

She added, "Thank you so much, guys. I appreciate it."

Stause's ex/costar Jason Oppenheim was also in attendance, sitting with her and the other Selling Sunset cast members during the awards show.

Earlier this month, Stause celebrated Pride Month by dancing to Lizzo's viral hit "About Damn Time" in an Instagram reel which featured a festive rainbow frame. "#HappyPrideMonth 🌈," she captioned the post.

The Netflix star's new love, G Flip, 27, who is gender non-binary and uses "they/them" pronouns, commented on her post, writing "YAYYYYY 🌈🌈🌈🥰🥰🥰." Stause responded with a lipstick kiss emoji.

Stause, who confirmed her romance with G Flip during the Selling Sunset reunion special on Netflix, cracked a joke about coming out in May.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV) Chrishell Stause and G Flip | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/Getty

On her Instagram Story, she shared the progress of her closet remodel, saying, "Okay, closet update, guys. Look at this. We've got all the marble on there now, we've got the rose quartz ... So, yeah, it's coming along," before adding, "Okay! I'm gonna come out of it now."

Stause was up against Chris "CT" Tamburello (The Challenge), Lindsay Hubbard (Summer House), Teresa Giudice (The Real Housewives of New Jersey) and Willow Pill (RuPaul's Drag Race Season 14) to take home the prize.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California Credit: mtv

The television personality was also nominated for best fight alongside her Selling Sunset costar Christine Quinn, while Selling Sunset was up for best docu-reality series.

Quinn — who's often portrayed as the show's villain — was not invited to the awards ceremony, a source close to the cast previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

"People were shocked she wasn't invited," the source said. "Before this, she hadn't been axed out or ex-communicated yet. Even in the past, she'd walk at a different time than the cast if there's been straight up animosity, but never was she not invited."