Selling the OC Stars Get into Heated Argument Over Rumor in New Season's Dramatic First Look

Selling Sunset fans were in for a treat during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards!

An exclusive clip of the show's new spinoff, Selling the OC, aired during the awards show on Sunday as Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan officially passed the keys to the new franchise.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The teaser didn't disappoint when it came to drama, kicking off with realtor Alexandra Rose telling costar Polly Brindle, "She told me a lot of s--- that she had talked about me and then made a comment about you ... why would I lie about that? I'm not."

Another Selling the OC castmate, Kayla Cardona, then jumps in and asks if the ladies are arguing about speculation that Alexandra "slept with someone" to get a listing.

Things escalate as the ladies try to get to the root of the rumor at the end of the 30-second clip.

The show, which Netflix announced in November, will follow twin brothers Brett and Jason Oppenheim, who star in the original series and founded the Oppenheim Group real estate firm, as they launch their second office in Newport Beach, California.

The series will be executive produced by Adam DiVello, the creator of Selling Sunset as well as other hit reality shows like The Hills and Laguna Beach.

In May, during the Selling Sunset reunion special, Netflix revealed the first official teaser for the spinoff, along with cast announcements. The teaser, which featured a new set of agents, was packed with juicy moments from the show's first season.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Sam Riback, Label Partner, Interscope Records, Chelsea Lazkani, Chrishell Stause, Vanessa Villela, Adam DiVello, Emma Hernan, Skyler Wakil, Heather Rae El Moussa, Davina Potratz, Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim accept the Best Docu-reality Show for 'Selling Sunset onstage during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) The cast of Selling Sunset | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

The clip opened with a group of the realtors on a property facing a beach view and announcing, "This is OC real estate!"

It didn't take long for drama to ensue. Polly Brindle, one of the new cast members, left fans wondering who she's gossiping about over dinner in the start of the video. "She's the worst person in the world," she said.

"The dirty little secret, I'm sorry it's out there," Brindle said in another scene.

Competition is definitely at an all-time high. "I really just want to show everyone that this is the level that I play in, and to not f---- with me," said Gio Helou, who was one of the first agents brought on for The Oppenheim Group's Orange County office.

Jason and Brett also made appearances in the trailer, but the focus stayed on the new cast and their tension-filled interactions.

Fans had a peek at the setting for the new show when Oppenheim Group's Orange County HQ was featured on archdigest.com in October. A former bank building, the new office takes up an entire block and even features a vault.

When he toured the unique space, Jason said it was love at first sight. "I looked inside that building and was like, I don't really care how much it costs to rent this or how much it costs to build out. This is a dream spot. I will never again be able to find a spot like this," he said.