Some of the affected dehumidifiers recalled were sold at Lowes, Costco, and Walmart, among other retailers

2 Million Dehumidifiers Recalled Across the U.S. Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Two million dehumidifiers, sold under at least 20 different brand names, have been recalled by The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

On Wednesday, the CPSC announced the recall over concerns that the affected products can overheat and cause fires, therefore "posing fire and burn hazards."

The dehumidifiers were sold under a variety of names, but each was manufactured by the company New Widetech in China, the CPSC said.

Some of the affected dehumidifiers recalled are found under brand names including AeonAir, Commercial Cool, Friedrich, Honeywell and Whirlpool, among many others.

The dehumidifiers listed were sold at stores such as Lowes, Costco, Walmart, Menards and other retailers nationwide from February 2009 to August 2017 at a cost between $120 and $430.

Currently, at least 2 million of the faulty dehumidifiers are being recalled in the U.S., while around 380,000 units are similarly being recalled in Canada, and about 25,000 in Mexico, per the CPSC.

At least 107 incidents have been reported to the CPSC of the dehumidifiers "overheating and/or catching fire," creating $17 million in property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Consumers are now being directed to request a refund for the affected products, though the CPSC notes that shoppers won't always get a full refund on the purchase price. Instead, the CPSC said, "the amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the dehumidifier."

Owners of the recalled products can contact New Widetech at 877-251-1512 between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday. They can also visit www.recallrtr.com/nwtdehumidifier or http://www.newwidetech.com/en/.