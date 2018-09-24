18 Halloween Home Decor Picks That'll Cast a Spell on You

Fall is officially here! And while we may still be in the PSL swigging, foliage ogling portion of the season, Halloween is coming up quick. Get into a spookier spirit with the stylish decor ideas below.

Halloween Night Foliage Goth has never looked so good. This fall wreath (top) is crafted together with black dahlias, magnolias, and spindly twigs. Display it over the mantel or on the front door to lure in guests who dare step inside. $149, balsamhill.com

Recycled Glass Pumpkin Cloches

Skip the farmer’s market this year. These pumpkin-shaped cloches—in blown recycled glass—come in four sizes. And just like the real deal, no two are quite alike.

Starting at $19.50, potterybarn.com

Tabletop Halloween LED Tree

With this decorative tree, there’s more than meets the eye. Look closer and you’ll see a few motifs: a spiderweb base and a trunk akin to a witch’s hat. And when darkness falls, the battery-operated lights cast an amber glow.

Starting at $79, balsamhill.com

Glass Troll Vase

Here’s a talking point for your next dinner party: The name for this collection of amber vessels (“Troll”) is derived from a painting by Norwegian artist Theodor Kittelsen, which depicts the mythological water spirit, Nøkken, rising ominously from the murky waters of a swamp.

Starting at $54.95, kaufmann-mercantile.com

Hand-Dipped Black Taper Candles

Whether you’re summoning guests for the night or just for a spell, a pair of these handmade tapers will burn long through the evening.

Starting at $6, marchsf.com

Metal Candlestick

And to display them? This matte-black metal candleholder does the trick beautifully.

$17.99, hm.com

Black Cat Art Print

What’s that peeking out from behind the frame? It’s a mysterious black cat and those ominous eyes say it all: kitty is focused on something—like prey.

Starting at $29, urbanoutfitters.com

Gray Felt Pumpkins

Could there be a better match than these two pumpkins? This pair comes in cool-season colors and felted wool that’s soft to the touch.

$18 for set of 2, shopterrain.com

Green Footed Coupe

Haven’t you heard? The witching hour is the new happy hour. Pick your poison and serve it up in this coupe glass with a wicked green hue. Best of all, it’s acrylic (read: perfect for both casual and upscale haunts).

$22, jungleeny.com

Haunted House Halloween Tealight Candle Holder

Not all hauntings are bad. This 9-inch tall tabletop piece acts as a lantern. Handcrafted from galvanized sheet metal and glass windows, it glows from the inside-out when a tealight (or up to three) is placed inside.

$29.99, pier1.com

Halloween Wood 31 Tabletop Sign

Are you ready for the tricks and treats? Kick off the countdown with this reminder that Martha’s all-time favorite holiday is only so many days away.

$15, target.com

Laser Cut Light Up Halloween Scene

This wood tabletop decoration depicts the perfect Halloween: a neighborhood of haunted homes, shadowy figures to inhabit them, and a witch flying overhead on broomstick.

$29.99, tjmaxx.tjxcom

Halloween LED Animated Movie Projector

Like most things on Halloween, this antiqued black projector comes with a few tricks of its own. Hit the lights, turn on the switch, and a rotating spectral vision of skulls and ghosts materialize onto the wall.

$35, target.com

Skeleton Leg Side Table

This accent furniture will make guests do a double-take. It’s a three-legged (literally) table befitting your cabinet of curiosities. And yet there’s nothing bare-bones about it: the skeletal base is cast in silver-toned aluminum and the tabletop is glass.

$199, grandinroad.com

Martha Stewart Moth Wall Décor

A trio of these winged creatures? They have us all aflutter—each one is crafted from lightweight paper with foldable wings. And here’s an extra eerie detail: check out the skulls on the backs of their heads.

$12.99, michaels.com

Halloween Animated Radio

This old-school cathedral radio is handsome enough on its own. But you’re in for a treat: turn the dial and you’ll hear music, commercials, and broadcasts of a spookier past.

$25, target.com

Storage Basket

Lift the lid on this basket and imagine it’s brimming with candy. Trick-or-treaters will love grabbing from this handmade country-style basket. Although it comes in a variety of colors, for a night like Halloween, we like ours in driftwood gray with black leather handles.

$67, peterborobasket.com

Vintage Happy Halloween Garland

As if we had to spell it out for you: “Happy Halloween!” The glittered letters on this two-tiered banner come in a charming style reminiscent of Halloweens long past.

$7.99, worldmarket.com