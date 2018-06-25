14 Times Joanna Gaines Proved She's the Coolest Mom

Joanna Gaines may the be straight-laced one compared to her husband, Chip. But the Fixer Upper star, 40, who just welcomed her fifth child, a boy named Crew, is constantly proving she’s the coolest mom around.

Take, for example, the time she took a break from setting up the Magnolia showroom at the High Point furniture fair in North Carolina to have a jump on the bed. “I’m not sure if this is an old cheerleader move from high school or a ninja kick to the face,” she wrote of the impressive mid-air maneuver.