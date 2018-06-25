14 Times Joanna Gaines Proved She's the Coolest Mom

The Fixer Upper star, 40 — who just welcomed baby number five — shares how she keeps it real with her family

Mackenzie Schmidt
June 25, 2018 12:42 PM
<p><a href="https://people.com/tag/joanna-gaines/">Joanna Gaines</a> may the be straight-laced one compared to her husband, Chip. But the <em>Fixer Upper</em> star, 40, who just <a href="https://people.com/babies/joanna-gaines-chip-welcome-son-fifth-child/">welcomed her fifth child</a>, a boy named&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/babies/crew-gaines-meaning-behind-chip-joanna-new-son-name/">Crew</a>, is constantly proving she&#8217;s the coolest mom around.</p> <p>Take, for example, the time she took a break from setting up the Magnolia showroom at the High Point furniture fair in North Carolina to have a jump on the bed. &#8220;I&#8217;m not sure if this is an old cheerleader move from high school or a ninja kick to the face,&#8221; she wrote of the impressive mid-air maneuver.</p>
When She Totally Condoned Jumping on the Bed

Joanna Gaines may the be straight-laced one compared to her husband, Chip. But the Fixer Upper star, 40, who just welcomed her fifth child, a boy named Crew, is constantly proving she’s the coolest mom around.

Take, for example, the time she took a break from setting up the Magnolia showroom at the High Point furniture fair in North Carolina to have a jump on the bed. “I’m not sure if this is an old cheerleader move from high school or a ninja kick to the face,” she wrote of the impressive mid-air maneuver.

<p>How do you get that last burst of energy out of an exuberant middle schooler? With an <a href="https://people.com/home/joanna-gaines-daughter-emmie-kay-la-la-land-themed-dance-party/">impromptu dance performance</a>, of course. Joanna and daughter, Emmie Kay, 8, had an adorable mother-daughter moment when they recreated&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/emma-stone/">Emma Stone</a> and&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/tag/ryan-gosling/">Ryan Gosling</a>&lsquo;s dance moves from the Oscar-winning film <em><a href="https://people.com/home/los-angeles-locations-every-la-la-land-fan-should-visit/">La La Land</a>.&nbsp;</em></p>
When She Had a Light Night Dance Break

How do you get that last burst of energy out of an exuberant middle schooler? With an impromptu dance performance, of course. Joanna and daughter, Emmie Kay, 8, had an adorable mother-daughter moment when they recreated Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling‘s dance moves from the Oscar-winning film La La Land

<p>Rather than disrupt this brotherly bonding time between <a href="https://people.com/home/chip-and-joanna-gaines-son-drake-steals-the-spotlight-on-fixer-upper/">Drake</a>, 13, and <a href="https://people.com/home/chip-gaines-golfs-with-sons-drake-and-duke-amid-writer-apology/">Duke</a>, 9, Joanna gave the boys a break on bed time. &#8220;Ok fine&#8230;ten more minutes,&#8221; she wrote alongside this sweet snap of the siblings.</p> <p><a href="https://people.com/home/fixer-upper-chip-and-joanna-gaines-sons-drake-and-duke-just-like-dad/">RELATED:&nbsp;5 Times Chip and Joanna Gaines&#8217; Sons Drake and Duke Were Just Like Dad</a></p>
When She Let Bedtime Slide

Rather than disrupt this brotherly bonding time between Drake, 13, and Duke, 9, Joanna gave the boys a break on bed time. “Ok fine…ten more minutes,” she wrote alongside this sweet snap of the siblings.

RELATED: 5 Times Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Sons Drake and Duke Were Just Like Dad

<p>Building is in their blood! Not only did the Gaines kids manage to transform their bunk beds into a pretty impressive fort. Mom Joanna abided by the rules of their hideout. &#8220;Trying to figure out the secret password to get in here,&#8221; she wrote alongside this picture, adding &#8220;#niceworkkids #iwantmyblanketback.&#8221;</p>
When She Respected the Fort Rules

Building is in their blood! Not only did the Gaines kids manage to transform their bunk beds into a pretty impressive fort. Mom Joanna abided by the rules of their hideout. “Trying to figure out the secret password to get in here,” she wrote alongside this picture, adding “#niceworkkids #iwantmyblanketback.”

<p>Joanna has said she loves to set aside time to get creative with her girls, Emmie Kay and Ella, 11, even if it&#8217;s just an at-home activity. Here her little &#8220;dream weaver&#8221; puts her bunk bed stairs to good use with a yarn windingsession.&nbsp;</p> <p><a href="https://people.com/home/fixer-upper-joanna-gaines-and-daughter-ella-sell-baked-goods/">RELATED:&nbsp;Joanna Gaines Says 11-Year-Old Daughter Ella Is &#8216;Going to Make a Heck of a Business Woman!&#8217;</a></p>
When She Proved She's a DIY Star

Joanna has said she loves to set aside time to get creative with her girls, Emmie Kay and Ella, 11, even if it’s just an at-home activity. Here her little “dream weaver” puts her bunk bed stairs to good use with a yarn windingsession. 

RELATED: Joanna Gaines Says 11-Year-Old Daughter Ella Is ‘Going to Make a Heck of a Business Woman!’

<p>Don&#8217;t let it be said that Joanna only knows about the domestic arts. When Emmie Kay had a big idea about becoming a robot, Joanna whipped up a DIY paper getup for her youngest.</p>
When She Engineered a Playtime Masterpiece

Don’t let it be said that Joanna only knows about the domestic arts. When Emmie Kay had a big idea about becoming a robot, Joanna whipped up a DIY paper getup for her youngest.

<p>&#8220;Snuck the girls out of bed so they could help me with the big tree&#8230; Trying to be quiet as mice so we don&#8217;t wake any of the boys!,&#8221; Jo wrote of this sweet, after-hours Christmas moment.</p> <p><a href="https://people.com/home/chip-and-joanna-gaines-house-photos-life-at-home/">RELATED:&nbsp;Every Sweet Family Moment Chip and Joanna Gaines Have Shared of Their Life at Home in Waco</a></p>
When She Asked What Would Santa Do

“Snuck the girls out of bed so they could help me with the big tree… Trying to be quiet as mice so we don’t wake any of the boys!,” Jo wrote of this sweet, after-hours Christmas moment.

RELATED: Every Sweet Family Moment Chip and Joanna Gaines Have Shared of Their Life at Home in Waco

<p>During the bustle of the holidays, sometimes fine cuisine takes a back seat to some quality family time, and that&#8217;s okay with Jo. &#8220;Frozen pizza for the win,&#8221; she writes on this snap of a lonely last slice, adding,&nbsp;&#8220;#notreally&nbsp;#butkindof&#8221;</p>
When She Got Real About Family Dinner

During the bustle of the holidays, sometimes fine cuisine takes a back seat to some quality family time, and that’s okay with Jo. “Frozen pizza for the win,” she writes on this snap of a lonely last slice, adding, “#notreally #butkindof”

<p>A rainy day admittedly includes &#8220;ice cream and sweats&#8221; for Jo, but <a href="https://people.com/home/fixer-upper-chip-and-joanna-gaines-sons-drake-and-duke-just-like-dad/">her ever-industrious boys</a> kept her busy doing flight tests. &#8220;Paper planes (everywhere) and designing forts and secret hideouts,&#8221; she captioned this photo of her handywork.&nbsp;</p>
When She Learned to Fly for Her Guys

A rainy day admittedly includes “ice cream and sweats” for Jo, but her ever-industrious boys kept her busy doing flight tests. “Paper planes (everywhere) and designing forts and secret hideouts,” she captioned this photo of her handywork. 

<p>&#8220;I always love seeing the kids&#8217; unique design touches around the house,&#8221; she says of this dinosaur showdown she spotted in her children&#8217;s bathroom.&nbsp;</p>
When She Let the Kids Add to the Decor

“I always love seeing the kids’ unique design touches around the house,” she says of this dinosaur showdown she spotted in her children’s bathroom. 

<p>Her girls take after their &#8220;#plantlady&#8221; mom, but this greenhouse comes with some rules. &#8220;I told her she would get a new plant every month if she keeps up with all her little cuties. We are running out of space,&#8221; Joanna says.&nbsp;</p>
When She Was a Woman of Her Word

Her girls take after their “#plantlady” mom, but this greenhouse comes with some rules. “I told her she would get a new plant every month if she keeps up with all her little cuties. We are running out of space,” Joanna says. 

<p>What better way to inspire endless creativity than a literally endless drawing surface. Joanna unfurled this roll of paper for a simple afternoon activity.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p>
When She Rolled Out This Never Ending Activity

What better way to inspire endless creativity than a literally endless drawing surface. Joanna unfurled this roll of paper for a simple afternoon activity.  

<p>No, the Gaineses aren&#8217;t hiding away any extra little ones. Chip and Jo welcomed her sister, brother-in-law and their&nbsp; children into their home for a month. Though Joanna admits it was a &#8220;full house,&#8221; she said having nine kids around &#8220;has been a dream. We&#8217;re going to miss the cousins and all the fun games, giggles and charts,&#8221; she says.&nbsp;</p>
When She Made It Work with Nine Kids

No, the Gaineses aren’t hiding away any extra little ones. Chip and Jo welcomed her sister, brother-in-law and their  children into their home for a month. Though Joanna admits it was a “full house,” she said having nine kids around “has been a dream. We’re going to miss the cousins and all the fun games, giggles and charts,” she says. 

<p>And how exactly do you keep nine kids entertained on a budget? A pack of plastic cups, of course.&nbsp;&#8220;These cups have been the favorite toy of choice. From the one year old who knocks them down every time someone builds them up to the eleven year old who tries to stack the cups as high as the ceiling,&#8221; she says. &#8220;If you&#8217;re looking for cheap family fun, Go buy a pack of plastic cups!?&#8221;</p> <p><a href="https://people.com/home/fixer-upper-carpenter-reveals-i-had-a-breakdown-before-chance-meeting-with-chip-and-joanna-gaines/">RELATED:&nbsp;<em>Fixer Upper</em>&nbsp;Carpenter Reveals &lsquo;I Had a Breakdown&rsquo; Before Chance Meeting with Chip and Joanna Gaines</a></p>
When She Discovered the Best "Toy" Ever

And how exactly do you keep nine kids entertained on a budget? A pack of plastic cups, of course. “These cups have been the favorite toy of choice. From the one year old who knocks them down every time someone builds them up to the eleven year old who tries to stack the cups as high as the ceiling,” she says. “If you’re looking for cheap family fun, Go buy a pack of plastic cups!?”

RELATED: Fixer Upper Carpenter Reveals ‘I Had a Breakdown’ Before Chance Meeting with Chip and Joanna Gaines

