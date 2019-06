The former Fixer Upper star and father of 5 opens up about not always being a perfect parent in this week’s PEOPLE cover story, but he’s still a #1 dad in the eyes of Crew, 11 months, Emmie Kay, 9, Duke, 10, Ella Rose, 12, and Drake, 14.

Here, he shares his favorite giftable items from his and wife Joanna’s Magnolia store and Hearth & Hand collection for Target — and a few surprise items he loves.