10 Tips for Hosting a Holiday Party Like a Pro

The holidays are around the corner and there are plenty of reasons to celebrate — but whether you're hosting an intimate event with a few friends or throwing the doors open for a blowout bash, party planning can often make even the most relaxed person break a sweat.

The good news is that with a little planning, putting together a holiday party that wows is easier than you think. We chatted with top celebrity party planners and a few real-life hosts to bring you this guide to throwing a holiday party like a pro.

Cater, Cook or Do Both!

When it comes to cooking vs. catering, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton takes a hybrid approach: "I usually make some things and bring in some things," she says.

For a balanced menu, chef Kai Chase, a personal chef who has cooked for President Barack Obama and Kevin Hart, likes serving classic crowd-pleasers alongside some more adventurous or unexpected options. "This can look like traditional dishes like honey baked ham and mashed potatoes with nontraditional sides or appetizers, like a festive hummus board, salmon and avocado tartare bites, or an herbed goat cheese potato gratin," she says.

Chase with the Hart family at Thanksgiving. courtesy Kai Chase

Chase tries to make sure the menu reflects a good balance of sweet, savory, and spice so guests feel like they've experienced a variety of complementary flavors throughout the meal.

And you don't always have to be fancy! Says Hilton, "In addition to my usual favorite staples of turkey and ham, one of my favorite hacks is to bring in Popeyes chicken and biscuits and put them in my antique silver serving pieces."

Get the Portions Perfect

Stressed about how much food to serve? Follow Chase's guidelines:

Appetizers or hors d'oeuvres: 4-6 bites per guest if dinner and dessert will be served afterwards

Sit-down dinner: 2 protein dishes, 2-3 grain dishes, and 2-3 vegetable dishes.

Dessert: 1-2 options and coffee or tea to finish.

If she's only serving finger foods or appetizers, Chase says, she'll do a variety of hot and cold apps; "five to ten pieces per person, per hour, is the norm when hosting 25 people."

And placement of the appetizers is just as important as quantity, when it comes to making sure everyone gets enough food, Chase says: "I like to have the cold items like cheese and crackers, bruschetta, chips and dips stationed next to the beverages where guests can nibble and nosh when they arrive."

Chase's appetizer sampler for Thanksgiving. Courtesy Kai Chase

If you're serving dinner buffet-style, Chase suggests aiming for 10-15% more food than usual so can taste everything and come back for seconds. And because being considerate is the mark of a good host, plan to include options for all of your guests, including vegetarian and gluten free options. "This lets your guests know you're thinking of them," she says.

Do Invites Right

"Whoever you are inviting, look at them as a whole and see if the group is a great mix," says Mindy Weiss, a top Hollywood event planner who counts the Kardashians and Biebers as clients. "It's nice if you have the option of creating chemistry in the room."

To that point, "don't be afraid to not invite everybody," says Michael Cerbelli, CEO/President of Cerbelli Creative, who has created events for Sir Paul McCartney and Robert DeNiro. "Keep the list tight and set a limit based on your surroundings. Nobody wants to be in a crowded house or wait for the bathroom!"

A Michael Cerbelli party. courtesy Cerbelli Creative

"This year I'm primarily doing digital holiday invitations," says Weiss. "It's a quick way to invite people on your list and even invite last minute guests if you need to. And going digital is better for the environment!"

Use a platform like Paperless Post to see who opened the invitation, secure quick RSVPs and nudge when necessary. And don't forget to clearly denote whether plus-ones are invited, as well as request information on dietary restrictions, to help you plan your party prep.

Think Drinks

"It's not required to serve a signature drink at a party, but it's encouraged," says Chase. Her go-to is a holiday sangria loaded with fruits, cinnamon sticks and topped with a good brandy.

You'll also want to have non-alcoholic drink options. Kai makes an alcohol-free sangria with a tropical punch loaded with peaches, pineapples, green grapes and pears. "I'll add a mint-infused simple syrup and top it with sparkling mineral water or lemon-lime mineral water," she says.

Maximize Good Cheer

Hilton always strives for parties that are fun and drama free but admits that sometimes things just happen (even when cameras aren't rolling for Real Housewives!). "My advice is to put a lot of thought into the guest list so there is a good mix of people, old friends and new friends," she says. "And if something comes up, just make the best of it and don't add to the drama; we are here to have a good time."

When she's ready to wind down, Hilton has a trick for getting guests out the door. "I always have a ton of Voluspa candles in the Crushed Candy Cane scent around my house," she says. "If I start putting them out, guests usually get the hint it's time to go."

Shutterstock

Weiss' party-ending trick? Slowly turning the music down and the dimmer lights up. "Thank them for coming and wish each person a happy holiday," she explains. "They'll start to get the hint."

And don't be afraid to put the end time on the invitation. "You don't want to start too early, and you may not want to go too late," says party planner to the stars Christopher Mills.

Get Creative with Your Theme

This year, Hilton is throwing a Caroling and Cocktails party and has been invited to an ugly sweater party and gingerbread house party. She also recently kicked off her holiday pajama collab with Sant & Abel with a PJ party where guests brought toys for the LA Children's Hospital and sipped drinks from a hot chocolate cart. "Everyone loved being in pajamas!" she says. "It was a great way to kick off the holidays."

Kathy Hilton and Kris Jenner at Hilton's pajama party. Shutterstock

Because, Weiss says, sometimes party hosts can feel overwhelmed by choice ahead of a party, "a theme is great because it does help to make it easier to focus on one direction. Pick a theme and keep it simple." Some low-effort, high-impact themes might include a monochromatic color scheme, or greenery on your table.

And don't be afraid to pick an activity or get silly with it! "A karaoke box is a great idea – get granny singing Jingle Bells!" says Mills, who has also crafted a Home Alone themed-Christmas meal and done parties in Narnia themes. "Release your inner child," he says.

Create a Vibe

"My favorite type of decorating is bringing out décor pieces that are familiar to your past holiday experiences," says Weiss. "Open your cabinets and repurpose old items and incorporate your family history."

"If you have a fireplace, make sure it's running," says Cerbelli. "The tree should be lit and don't forget the candles."

Megan Anderkin's holiday sweater party. Courtesy Megan Anderkin

And put on some festive music. Megan Anderkin, program coordinator and event planner for Norton Neuroscience, cues up a YouTube music video playlist on her TV of a random assortment of party and Christmas music, to play throughout her annual Christmas sweater party. "It ends up being a crowd favorite and a conversation starter every single time," she says.

You can also play games, "but remember, this is also a time people love to catch up and socialize with friends and family that they haven't in a while so don't over-plan," says Weiss. "Allow for that free flow of conversation too."

Be the Host with the Most

"One tip I learned early on is that when you open that front door, you should look like you have no stress," says Weiss. "You're dressed beautifully, your house smells good, and you're ready to celebrate."

She recommends inviting guests into the area you want them to congregate in. "Offer them a drink, and take their coats (or designate someone to do this for you)." And remember, as the host, people are watching your lead, so try not to drink too much unless you want a rowdy get-together.

Mindy Weiss showing off her hosting skills at an event. Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty

Hilton's secrets to a stress-free night involve plenty of prep work. "I try to plan as much as I can in advance, lay out everything I want to use ahead of time, and do a walk-through of the event at least a full day before," she says. There will always be little things that come up and being organized ensures she will be able to spend more time mingling and less time troubleshooting on-site.

Hilton suggests writing down your party plan to keep the details in one place: "I have a beautiful entertainment journal where I keep track of my menus, playlists, even guests' food allergies."

If it's in your budget, you can hire a bartender or waitstaff to keep people's drinks full and clear plates. "If not, family members are typically very willing to help so don't be afraid to ask," says Weiss. "Don't try to do it all on your own."

Don't Sweat the Spills

For some people, worries about stained upholstery or broken heirlooms can prevent them from wanting to host. Beverlee Dacey, president of non-toxic stain removing line Amodex Products, suggests some prep work to alleviate anxiety ahead of the event. For example:

Invest in slip covers for high-end sofas.

Purchase stain-resistant linens, which are treated with a water and stain-repellent finish.

Swap white linens for color to better disguise stains.

Swap candles for LED imitation candles if candle wax is your nemesis.

Use placemats on top of linens to serve as a first line of spill defense.

Don't overcrowd your table with guests so there is ample room for arm movement.

Remove stamens from lilies before placing them into arrangements.

If stains do occur (and they will!) tackle them after the party — that keeps guests from feeling guilty and also sets you up for success.

"The most important thing to remember is not to treat your stains until you are ready for laundering, because applying the wrong solution can set a stain," says Dacey. Home remedies like using club soda on red wine, baking soda on oil stains, or alcohol on ink stains, she says, will leave you with "a stain headache."

Keep paper towels nearby to keep guests from using cloth napkins to soak up liquid spills. "No need to multiply the mess!" says Dacey. Regardless of the stain, your best bet, she adds, is to clean up as much as possible, then properly launder later. "I have never seen, nor would I ever suggest fully cleaning in the middle of a party," she says. And if a stain occurs, remain calm. Most things, like wine, will come out.

Bryan Gardner. Entertaining expert Darcy Miller's fun favors

Make Clean-Up a Breeze

"If it's in your budget, it's nice to have professional help so they're cleaning as the party is going on," says Weiss. If it's not in the budget, clean gradually throughout the evening whenever there is a lull in the conversation so that when everyone departs, you're not completely overwhelmed with a huge mess. Enlist a partner or a few family members to help.

Keep garbage and recycling cans nearby so guests can toss empty drinks and trash. If you use regular dishes, opt for dishwasher-safe to save you from hours of hand-washing — but for one night, there's no shame in disposable plates, either! At the end of the night, the most important thing is that everyone enjoyed themselves, yourself included, and being on clean-up patrol for hours into the night is probably not your idea of a good time.