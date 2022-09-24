10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10

Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more

By
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick

Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 24, 2022 02:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

10 Under $10 Deals September 2022 Tout
Photo: Amazon

After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now — and everything will only set you back $10 or less.

Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including a long-handled shower scrubber, kitchen upgrades, and fall-themed jewelry — with savings up to 58 percent off. You can also pick up makeup and skincare products with tons of five-star ratings, plus cozy socks and tights perfect for fall weather.

Check out our under-$10 faves now from Amazon and snag them while prices start at just $5.

Best Amazon Under-$10 Deals

The steepest deal to come by is a massive 16-piece makeup brush set, marked down 58 percent once you apply an additional coupon. The set includes just about any brush size and style you can imagine, including thicker brushes designed for contouring as well as more precise tools ideal for eyeshadow looks. It has garnered thousands of perfect ratings, with one reviewer attesting, "I use these daily. I used to buy very expensive makeup brushes, but now I just buy these."

10 Under $10 Deals September 2022
Amazon

Buy It! Bestope Pro 16-Piece Makeup Brush Set, $7.99 with coupon (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

In the beauty department, there is no shortage of under-$10 options, including a double-sided shower scrub brush that's half off and touted as "genius" by reviewers. Plus, don't miss out on snagging a paraben-free Neutrogena gel cleanser designed for sensitive skin.

10 Under $10 Deals September 2022
Amazon

Buy It! Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Facial Cleanser, $7.19 (orig. $8.99); amazon.com

With the arrival of fall this week, we've also rounded up some great budget picks for the coming season, including a two-pack of calming spa socks from Dr. Scholl's. Made from cozy feather yarn and imbued with soothing vitamin E and lavender, the socks are super soft, so it's no wonder that one reviewer described them as "pure comfort." You can also grab these seasonal and wonderfully adorable set of leaf earrings, each in a different style and perfect for accessorizing any fall outfit. Plus, at under $5 per pair, they're a deal you're not going to want to miss out on.

10 Under $10 Deals September 2022
Amazon

Buy It! Long Tiantian Red Maple Leaf Earrings, $8.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Last but not least, you can shop for a few basic kitchen accessories to upgrade your space. In particular, we're loving this set of demitasse spoons that serve a surprising range of uses, from stirring your coffee to serving dips and sauces at a party. Marked down 24 percent, the set of six spoons is just $10. You can also pick up a six-piece set of kitchen towels, made from natural cotton and featuring classic striped and checked prints in a light blue shade. At 50 percent off, they're a steal — plus, one reviewer declared them a "kitchen essential" considering how much use they end up getting, cleaning messes and drying hands or dishes.

Ready to score some deals and stress less about online shopping? Shop all our picks for under-$10 Amazon finds below.

10 Under $10 Deals September 2022
Amazon

Buy It! Metene Shower Brush, $4.99 with coupon (orig. $9.97); amazon.com

10 Under $10 Deals September 2022
Amazon

Buy It! Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder, $5.72 (orig. $6.99); amazon.com

10 Under $10 Deals September 2022
Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Women's Opaque Control Top Tights, $8.22 (orig. $12); amazon.com

10 Under $10 Deals September 2022
Amazon

Buy It! Jasai 18-Ounce Clear Glass Soap Dispenser, $8.99 (orig. $17.79); amazon.com

10 Under $10 Deals September 2022
Amazon

Buy It! Dr. Scholl's Low Cut Soothing Spa Socks, $9.84 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

10 Under $10 Deals September 2022
Amazon

Buy It! Iqcwood Set of 6 Demitasse Spoons, $9.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

10 Under $10 Deals September 2022
Amazon

Buy It! Lane Linen Pack of 6 Kitchen Towels Set , $9.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington's Gorgeous Emmys Glow Was Thanks to These 6 Under-$20 Skincare and Makeup Products
Roundup of Sustainable Home Products
Amazon Has Tons of Hidden Deals on Eco-Friendly Home Goods, with Discounts Up to 76% Off
Amazon Handmade items
FYI: Amazon Has a Section Packed with Cozy Handmade Home Decor, and Prices Start at $10
10 Under $10
10 Cheap Things Under $10 Buy at Amazon This Weekend — Up to 64% Off
Post Prime Day deals under $10
All of These Post-Prime Day Deals Are $10 or Less — Including Hanes T-Shirts, Neutrogena Sunscreen, and More
Amazon Labor Day deals
All the Best Labor Day Weekend Deals at Amazon, from Apple AirPods and Smart Speakers to Mattresses and Vacuums
Customer-Loved Home/Kitchen Essentials
Amazon Dropped Hundreds of Early Labor Day Deals on Customer-Loved Home and Kitchen — and Prices Start at $7
Amazon Under $10 Deals
All of These Early-Access Amazon Prime Day Deals Are Just $10 This Weekend
Amazon Labor Day Gold Box Deals
Amazon Has Deals on Roomba Robot Vacuums, Calphalon Pans, and Apple AirPods Before Labor Day — Why Wait?
Full circle home sale roundup
All of These Under-$15 Eco-Friendly Cleaning Supplies Are on Sale at Amazon This Weekend
Labor Day Back-to-School deals
Amazon Is Loaded with Back-to-School Deals Ahead of Labor Day, and Prices Start at Just $1.50
Amazon Super Discounts
The Best Under-$10 Deals Hiding in Amazon's Outlet Store This Weekend
Roundup of early prime beauty deals
Early Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals Are Here — and Prices Start at Just $7
Prime Day Amazon Outlet Deals
Amazon's Outlet Is Packed with Cheap Prime Day Deals for Up to 69% Off — Here's What to Shop
Amazon Outlet Deals Super Discounts April 2022 Tout
Amazon's Super Discount Outlet Store Just Dropped New Deals — All Under $10
Under-$10 Amazon Deals
10 Cheap Things to Buy on Amazon for Under $10 This Weekend