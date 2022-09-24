10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10

After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now — and everything will only set you back $10 or less.

Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including a long-handled shower scrubber, kitchen upgrades, and fall-themed jewelry — with savings up to 58 percent off. You can also pick up makeup and skincare products with tons of five-star ratings, plus cozy socks and tights perfect for fall weather.

Check out our under-$10 faves now from Amazon and snag them while prices start at just $5.

Best Amazon Under-$10 Deals

The steepest deal to come by is a massive 16-piece makeup brush set, marked down 58 percent once you apply an additional coupon. The set includes just about any brush size and style you can imagine, including thicker brushes designed for contouring as well as more precise tools ideal for eyeshadow looks. It has garnered thousands of perfect ratings, with one reviewer attesting, "I use these daily. I used to buy very expensive makeup brushes, but now I just buy these."

Buy It! Bestope Pro 16-Piece Makeup Brush Set, $7.99 with coupon (orig. $18.99); amazon.com

In the beauty department, there is no shortage of under-$10 options, including a double-sided shower scrub brush that's half off and touted as "genius" by reviewers. Plus, don't miss out on snagging a paraben-free Neutrogena gel cleanser designed for sensitive skin.

Buy It! Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Facial Cleanser, $7.19 (orig. $8.99); amazon.com

With the arrival of fall this week, we've also rounded up some great budget picks for the coming season, including a two-pack of calming spa socks from Dr. Scholl's. Made from cozy feather yarn and imbued with soothing vitamin E and lavender, the socks are super soft, so it's no wonder that one reviewer described them as "pure comfort." You can also grab these seasonal and wonderfully adorable set of leaf earrings, each in a different style and perfect for accessorizing any fall outfit. Plus, at under $5 per pair, they're a deal you're not going to want to miss out on.

Buy It! Long Tiantian Red Maple Leaf Earrings, $8.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

Last but not least, you can shop for a few basic kitchen accessories to upgrade your space. In particular, we're loving this set of demitasse spoons that serve a surprising range of uses, from stirring your coffee to serving dips and sauces at a party. Marked down 24 percent, the set of six spoons is just $10. You can also pick up a six-piece set of kitchen towels, made from natural cotton and featuring classic striped and checked prints in a light blue shade. At 50 percent off, they're a steal — plus, one reviewer declared them a "kitchen essential" considering how much use they end up getting, cleaning messes and drying hands or dishes.

Ready to score some deals and stress less about online shopping? Shop all our picks for under-$10 Amazon finds below.

Buy It! Metene Shower Brush, $4.99 with coupon (orig. $9.97); amazon.com

Buy It! Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder, $5.72 (orig. $6.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Hanes Women's Opaque Control Top Tights, $8.22 (orig. $12); amazon.com

Buy It! Jasai 18-Ounce Clear Glass Soap Dispenser, $8.99 (orig. $17.79); amazon.com

Buy It! Dr. Scholl's Low Cut Soothing Spa Socks, $9.84 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Iqcwood Set of 6 Demitasse Spoons, $9.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Lane Linen Pack of 6 Kitchen Towels Set , $9.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

