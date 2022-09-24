Lifestyle Home 10 Seriously Big Deals to Grab at Amazon Right Now — All Under $10 Save up to 58 percent on Hanes tights, Neutrogena face wash, Dr. Scholl’s socks, and more By Annie Burdick Annie Burdick Instagram Website Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 24, 2022 02:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon After searching for furniture or cleaning gadgets and seeing those costs quickly add up, it's nice to do a bit of online shopping that's guaranteed not to break the bank. That's why we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the best deals at Amazon right now — and everything will only set you back $10 or less. Shoppers will discover a slew of on-sale items including a long-handled shower scrubber, kitchen upgrades, and fall-themed jewelry — with savings up to 58 percent off. You can also pick up makeup and skincare products with tons of five-star ratings, plus cozy socks and tights perfect for fall weather. Check out our under-$10 faves now from Amazon and snag them while prices start at just $5. Best Amazon Under-$10 Deals Metene Shower Brush, $4.99 with coupon (orig. $9.97) Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder, $5.72 (orig. $6.99) Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Facial Cleanser, $7.19 (orig. $8.99) Bestope Pro 16-Piece Makeup Brush Set, $7.99 with coupon (orig. $18.99) Hanes Women's Opaque Control Top Tights, $8.22 (orig. $12) Long Tiantian Red Maple Leaf Earrings, $8.99 (orig. $9.99) Jasai 18-Ounce Clear Glass Soap Dispenser, $8.99 (orig. $17.79) Dr. Scholl's Low Cut Soothing Spa Socks, $9.84 (orig. $12.99) Iqcwood Set of 6 Demitasse Spoons, $9.99 (orig. $12.99) Lane Linen Pack of 6 Kitchen Towels Set, $9.99 (orig. $19.99) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. The steepest deal to come by is a massive 16-piece makeup brush set, marked down 58 percent once you apply an additional coupon. The set includes just about any brush size and style you can imagine, including thicker brushes designed for contouring as well as more precise tools ideal for eyeshadow looks. It has garnered thousands of perfect ratings, with one reviewer attesting, "I use these daily. I used to buy very expensive makeup brushes, but now I just buy these." Amazon Buy It! Bestope Pro 16-Piece Makeup Brush Set, $7.99 with coupon (orig. $18.99); amazon.com In the beauty department, there is no shortage of under-$10 options, including a double-sided shower scrub brush that's half off and touted as "genius" by reviewers. Plus, don't miss out on snagging a paraben-free Neutrogena gel cleanser designed for sensitive skin. Amazon Buy It! Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Facial Cleanser, $7.19 (orig. $8.99); amazon.com With the arrival of fall this week, we've also rounded up some great budget picks for the coming season, including a two-pack of calming spa socks from Dr. Scholl's. Made from cozy feather yarn and imbued with soothing vitamin E and lavender, the socks are super soft, so it's no wonder that one reviewer described them as "pure comfort." You can also grab these seasonal and wonderfully adorable set of leaf earrings, each in a different style and perfect for accessorizing any fall outfit. Plus, at under $5 per pair, they're a deal you're not going to want to miss out on. Amazon Buy It! Long Tiantian Red Maple Leaf Earrings, $8.99 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com Last but not least, you can shop for a few basic kitchen accessories to upgrade your space. In particular, we're loving this set of demitasse spoons that serve a surprising range of uses, from stirring your coffee to serving dips and sauces at a party. Marked down 24 percent, the set of six spoons is just $10. You can also pick up a six-piece set of kitchen towels, made from natural cotton and featuring classic striped and checked prints in a light blue shade. At 50 percent off, they're a steal — plus, one reviewer declared them a "kitchen essential" considering how much use they end up getting, cleaning messes and drying hands or dishes. Ready to score some deals and stress less about online shopping? Shop all our picks for under-$10 Amazon finds below. Amazon Buy It! Metene Shower Brush, $4.99 with coupon (orig. $9.97); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Coty Airspun Loose Face Powder, $5.72 (orig. $6.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Hanes Women's Opaque Control Top Tights, $8.22 (orig. $12); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Jasai 18-Ounce Clear Glass Soap Dispenser, $8.99 (orig. $17.79); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dr. Scholl's Low Cut Soothing Spa Socks, $9.84 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Iqcwood Set of 6 Demitasse Spoons, $9.99 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lane Linen Pack of 6 Kitchen Towels Set , $9.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.