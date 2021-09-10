​​Scooter Braun Buys $65 Million Mansion in L.A. amid Divorce from Yael Cohen: Source

PEOPLE confirmed that Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen had split in July after seven years of marriage

Scooter Braun has purchased a mansion of his own in California amid his divorce from Yael Cohen.

The 40-year-old music manager bought a home in Los Angeles for $65 million, a real estate source tells PEOPLE. Property records show that it sold at the end of August.

The luxe, desert-inspired mansion features a movie theater, gym, indoor pool, multi-car garage, dual offices and motor court parking. The main suite includes multiple walk-in closets, an ensuite bathroom and a private sitting area, according to the real estate listing.

Braun, who reps artists like Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, also has plenty of outdoor living space spread across the property. There are also several gardens, a guest house, an outdoor pool, a basketball court and a lounge area complete with an outdoor TV.

Scooter Braun, Yael Cohen Yael Cohen and Scooter Braun | Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

The music executive's purchase comes just over a month after he filed for divorce from Cohen, 34, after seven years of marriage, PEOPLE confirmed in July. The pair share three children: sons Jagger, 6, and Levi, 4, and daughter Hart, 2½, whom they now co-parent.

Following their split, a source told PEOPLE that they are "both heartbroken" but "committed to keeping things amicable for the kids."

"They don't want to have a messy divorce," the insider said in July, adding, "They have to co-parent so they're keeping it cool."