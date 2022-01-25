​​Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Spent 'Months Renovating' L.A. Home Ahead of Welcoming First Child 

"When they bought the house together, they had children in mind," a source tells PEOPLE exclusively

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have had babies on the brain for quite some time — and they've been prepping their L.A. home accordingly.

The Jonas Brothers musician, 29, and the Matrix Resurrections actress, 39 — who welcomed their first baby, a daughter, via surrogate on Saturday, Jan. 15 — were already thinking of growing their family when they purchased their Encino, Calif. mansion together in 2019, a source tells PEOPLE.

​​"When they bought the house together, they had children in mind," the source shares. "They were hoping to have kids and needed a place with a lot of outdoor space and greenery."

The large property, which they picked up for $20 million, broke records for being the most expensive home ever sold in Encino, a suburban neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley, Dirt reported at the time.

The source adds that the pair, who married in 2018, "spent months renovating the house," after they moved in. "They wanted to make it more family-friendly," they share.

The couple surprised fans on Friday when they announced the arrival of their daughter on Instagram.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family," Chopra Jonas and Jonas wrote in joint posts on their respective Instagram feeds.

The pair tied the knot in two glamorous ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, in front of 225 guests in late 2018.

While the happy couple first wed in Jodhpur, they had two ceremonies over the course of five days — one Hindu and one Christian — to honor each of their cultures, which they blended during each celebration.

From their Mehndi (where they were both adorned with henna tattoos) and a Sangeet that night in which both families performed elaborate musical numbers with choreography and festive dress, to their ceremonies, Chopra Jonas told PEOPLE exclusively, "It was literally what dreams were made of."

When asked about starting a family after their joyous nuptials, Chopra Jonas told PEOPLE they were taking it day by day. "I always say, 'Man proposes, God disposes.' So I'm not taking any chances," the actress said.

"We definitely want kids, and when the time is right, it will happen," she noted.

Chopra Jonas has been open about her excitement for motherhood. As the actress told PEOPLE in June 2018, "I am a very 'live in the today,' maximum 'live in the next two months' kind of person."

"But [in] 10 years, I definitely want to have kids," she added. "That is, it's going to happen in the next 10 years. Well, hopefully, earlier than that. I'm very fond of children and I want to be able to do that."