Home Improvement's Zachery Ty Bryan Arrested, Charged with Felony Domestic Violence

Home Improvement alum Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested and charged with fourth-degree felony assault in Eugene, Oregon, on Friday.

The Eugene Police Department issued this statement to PEOPLE, confirming TMZ's initial report: "At around 6:00 p.m. on July 28, Eugene Police received report of a physical dispute between a male and adult female at a north Eugene residence. The dispute was reported to have occurred several hours prior and the suspect, identified as Zachery Ty Bryan, age 41, of Laguna Beach, California, had left the location. Eugene Police subsequently contacted Bryan in the area. Bryan was lodged at Lane County Jail on a charge of Assault in the Fourth Degree APA (Abuse Prevention Act)."

PEOPLE confirmed the actor, 41, is still in custody on Monday.



Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Bryan was previously charged with similar assault in 2020 after allegedly strangling a woman. He pled guilty to two misdemeanor counts in 2021. "He was sentenced to 36 months of bench probation, with conditions of probation including the program Bridges2Safety and no contact with the victim as well as the other standard conditions in a domestic violence sentencing," according to a statement at the time by Lane County District Attorney Patricia Perlow.

Additional charges related to the 2020 incident — some of which were felonies — were dropped by the Lane County District Attorney. "While Mr. Bryan was charged with additional crimes, including two class C felonies, it is in the interest of closure for the victim and in recognition of the backlog of cases we have due to COVID restrictions that make me believe this resolution is in the interest of justice," the D.A. told PEOPLE.

Lane County Jail via Getty

Bryan got engaged to model Johnnie Faye Cartwright in November 2021, Us Weekly reported. They now have twins.

The name of the woman that Bryan allegedly attacked on Friday has not been revealed. Bryan confirmed his 2020 arrest had to do with an altercation with Cartwright while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Home Improvement alum said the 2020 event "got so blown out of proportion."

"We didn’t even really get that physical. We got really loud. We were screaming and because we were in a townhome that had [thin walls], everybody could hear," he said. Referring to his previous marriage to Carly Matros, he continued, "Johnnie was, at the time, just really upset about my situation. At the end of the day, [the police] throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something. I could’ve fought it … but that’s more stress and drama. I got two misdemeanors and called it a day.”

