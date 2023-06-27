Chadwick Boseman, Michelle Yeoh, Gal Gadot and More to Get Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars in 2024

Chris Pine, Christina Ricci, Ken Jeong, Eugene Levy, Mario Lopez, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Kerry Washington, Gwen Stefani are also among the new honorees

By Ashley Paige
Published on June 27, 2023
Chadwick Boseman Michelle Yeoh Gal Gadot
Photo:

Kevin Mazur/Getty; Frazer Harrison/Getty; Alexandre Schneider/Getty for NETFLIX

The Hollywood Walk of Fame's class of 2024 has been unveiled.

As announced on Monday, the star-studded sidewalk will soon include Kevin Feige, Gal Gadot, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Meledandri, Chris Pine, Christina Ricci and Michelle Yeoh for film. Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer in 2020 at 43, will also be honored posthumously.

For TV, the honorees will be Ken Jeong, Eugene Levy, Mario Lopez, Jim Nantz, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Michael Schur, Kerry Washington, and El Gordo y La Flaca co-hosts Raúl De Molina and Lili Estefan.

The music new additions are Glen Ballard, Toni Braxton, Def Leppard, Charles Fox, Sammy Hagar, Brandy Norwood, Darius Rucker, Gwen Stefani and Andre "Dr. Dre" Young.

For live performing, Jane Krakowski and Otis Redding (posthumous) will be recognized, as will Angie Martinez for radio and Billie Jean King and Carl Weathers for sports entertainment.

“The Selection Committee, which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers, carefully hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world," said Chair and Walk of Famer Ellen K. "The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people."

"We can't wait to see each honoree's reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway," she added.

Gadot shared her reaction to the honor on Instagram, saying in a video that she is "so grateful" and "humbled."

