Multiple shows on Hollywood Vampires' latest tour have been canceled in a row.

After the band, which features Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henrikson, said "unforeseen circumstances" would prevent its Budapest, Hungary concert from happening earlier this week, the hard rock group told fans on Thursday that a Slovakia show was also canceled.

"Upon arrival today to the venue in Slovakia to begin set up for tonight’s performance, it quickly became clear that the construction of the facility was incomplete, and therefore unsafe for both the band and the general public," wrote Hollywood Vampires in a note on Instagram, attributed to the four main members as well as touring bandmates Glen Sobel, Buck Johnson and Chris Wyse.

The seven musicians continued, "The band is very upset by this recent and unfortunate turn of events, and hope to return when schedules permit."

Hollywood Vampires urged that "this cancellation is unrelated to the recent cancellation in Budapest," assuring fans that "all bandmembers [sic] are safe and healthy."

"We look forward to seeing you in Poland, Germany and the US in the coming days," concluded the statement. "Sincere Apologies."

The group is in the midst of a European tour, which continues through Sunday, before they head to North America for three shows in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New York.

Hollywood Vampires. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

On Tuesday, Hollywood Vampires announced the prior show's cancelation via Instagram. "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Vampires will be canceling tonight’s show in Budapest," read the caption.

"We love and appreciate all of the fans who traveled from near and far to see us rise, and we’re truly sorry," continued the band.

In June, Depp marked his 60th birthday by enjoying dinner with his bandmates while on a tour stop in Istanbul, Turkey, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper of Hollywood Vampires. Erhan Sevenler/Anadolu Agency via Getty

The insider added that Depp is "really prioritizing his health in this phase of his life."

Fans sang "Happy Birthday" to Depp at a Hollywood Vampires concert in Bucharest, Romania, the day before his June 9 birthday. “Wow. That’s the largest happy birthday song I’ve ever heard," he told the crowd, as seen in a video the band shared on Instagram at the time.

A source told PEOPLE on his birthday that Depp has "moved on from last year" when he had his bitter defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, which has since been settled. He "is happy" now at this point in his life, they added.