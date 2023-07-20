Entertainment Music Hollywood Vampires Cancel Second Consecutive Show Due to 'Unsafe' Venue Conditions: 'Sincerest Apologies' The band, which features Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henrikson, expressed feeling "very upset" by the situation By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022. Jack started in the industry with internships at Rolling Stone and Entertainment Tonight, and he worked as a freelance writer for publications including Bustle, MTV News, Shondaland, L’Officiel USA, Ladygunn, Flood and PopCrush before joining PEOPLE. In his current role, Jack covers daily music news and has interviewed both up-and-coming and established artists including Dolly Parton, Michelle Branch, Ashanti, Cyndi Lauper, Normani, Carly Rae Jepsen and Coco Jones. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 20, 2023 04:08PM EDT Trending Videos Johnny Depp and Joe Perry of Hollywood Vampires. Photo: Jim Dyson/Getty Multiple shows on Hollywood Vampires' latest tour have been canceled in a row. After the band, which features Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henrikson, said "unforeseen circumstances" would prevent its Budapest, Hungary concert from happening earlier this week, the hard rock group told fans on Thursday that a Slovakia show was also canceled. "Upon arrival today to the venue in Slovakia to begin set up for tonight’s performance, it quickly became clear that the construction of the facility was incomplete, and therefore unsafe for both the band and the general public," wrote Hollywood Vampires in a note on Instagram, attributed to the four main members as well as touring bandmates Glen Sobel, Buck Johnson and Chris Wyse. Johnny Depp Visits Birthplace of Poet Dylan Thomas in Wales While Touring with Hollywood Vampires The seven musicians continued, "The band is very upset by this recent and unfortunate turn of events, and hope to return when schedules permit." Hollywood Vampires urged that "this cancellation is unrelated to the recent cancellation in Budapest," assuring fans that "all bandmembers [sic] are safe and healthy." "We look forward to seeing you in Poland, Germany and the US in the coming days," concluded the statement. "Sincere Apologies." The group is in the midst of a European tour, which continues through Sunday, before they head to North America for three shows in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New York. Hollywood Vampires. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Johnny Depp Feels 'Lucky,' Amber Heard Is Doing 'Better' One Year After Trial: (Exclusive Sources) On Tuesday, Hollywood Vampires announced the prior show's cancelation via Instagram. "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Vampires will be canceling tonight’s show in Budapest," read the caption. "We love and appreciate all of the fans who traveled from near and far to see us rise, and we’re truly sorry," continued the band. In June, Depp marked his 60th birthday by enjoying dinner with his bandmates while on a tour stop in Istanbul, Turkey, a source told PEOPLE at the time. Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper of Hollywood Vampires. Erhan Sevenler/Anadolu Agency via Getty Johnny Depp Celebrated 'Intimate' 60th Birthday with Alice Cooper, Aerosmith's Joe Perry in Istanbul (Exclusive) The insider added that Depp is "really prioritizing his health in this phase of his life." Fans sang "Happy Birthday" to Depp at a Hollywood Vampires concert in Bucharest, Romania, the day before his June 9 birthday. “Wow. That’s the largest happy birthday song I’ve ever heard," he told the crowd, as seen in a video the band shared on Instagram at the time. A source told PEOPLE on his birthday that Depp has "moved on from last year" when he had his bitter defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard, which has since been settled. He "is happy" now at this point in his life, they added.