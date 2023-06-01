By all accounts, Kimberly Shannon Murphy is fearless; it's a requirement of her profession. Throughout her high-powered career as a Hollywood stuntwoman, Murphy has performed in more than 100 feature films and TV shows, deftly risking literal life and limb while doubling for actors like Cameron Diaz, Uma Thurman, and Kaitlin Olson.



But beneath her kick-butt blond veneer, Murphy has fought the most torturous battle of her life: recovering from childhood sexual abuse at the hands of her grandfather.



In her tragic but inspiring memoir, GLIMMER: A Story of Survival, Hope, and Healing, which Murphy says she wrote "for survivors," she documents not just the harm she endured as a little girl, but the ways generational trauma (others in her family, including her mother, were allegedly abused by the same man) colored each part of her world, from her career choices to her romantic life. Read an excerpt of the book below this story.



"My family growing up … kind of revolved around image and looks, and you find that a lot in abusive families," Murphy tells PEOPLE. "It's like we want to look a certain way on the outside because our insides are completely a disaster."

Harper Wave

Before getting into stunts, Murphy worked as a dancer in New York: a world teeming with body image issues. She embraced the chaos, riding a rollercoaster of bulimia, self-harm, drug use and bad relationships. She eventually "...gravitated toward [stunt work instead] because it was something that gave me a sense of control with my own body," she explains. "I spent so many years of my life not having that feeling of control and not having that feeling of my body belonging to me."



Though the external still matters in the stunt world, Murphy refuses to let it define her. In GLIMMER, she describes smashing her scale against her garden wall in an act of body-positive post-childbirth defiance, writing, "Never again will I let a number tell me how I should feel about myself."



Plus, in stunts, the focus is on being strong enough to pull off unthinkable feats. "When I started, that was the era where everyone was just super skinny … and now that's shifting and changing, which is great, and people are more accepting that we have actual bodies."



In her thirties, Murphy married Casey O'Neill, a stunt coordinator she met on set when they doubled as Cameron Diaz and Tom Cruise on the film Knight and Day (talk about a power-couple!). Today, she's in a solid place when it comes to her emotional well-being, though Murphy knows, more than anyone, there's no finish line when it comes to healing.



"You always have those moments of doubt or insecurity or struggles or falling back into old habits," she says. But her husband and their 8-year-old daughter -- plus various types of therapy -- help keep her centered.



"I always knew that I was meant to do something big with my life. I was just so confused as to what that exactly was," Murphy says of her twisting life path. Excavating the worst memories of her childhood by writing them down in journals helped her process what happened to her. Murphy eventually shared those journals with Cameron Diaz, a close friend who has long cheered her on (Diaz also wrote the foreword to GLIMMER; read the excerpt below for details on their first meeting).



Eventually, all that self-reflection helped inform her finished book. "This is something that I've been wanting to do for 20 years and have never been in a head space to be able to actually accomplish it," Murphy says.



Her aim? For the book to be a beacon for others struggling toward healing. "I wrote this for my 15-year-old self. ... I want this book to be something that somebody can pick up, and it will change their life."



