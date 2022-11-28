Even the most "ponytail and lip gloss" girl can't help but want to get a little glam for the holidays — something about the twinkly lights and sugar rush just does that to a person. Here at PEOPLE StyleWatch we're all about providing the perfect celebrity inspiration and the top tips from the pros to try it at home. Whether you're ready to go for it à la Sheryl Lee Ralph, or you just want to bring the barest bling like Tessa Thompson, we've got an option for you.

Accessorize Your Hair Like...Sheryl Lee Ralph!

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Ralph admitted to PEOPLE that this bejeweled updo pushed her “out of [her] comfort zone," but it also scored her tons of compliments (before she won an Emmy later the same night!). Hairstylist Moira “Fingaz” Frazier says all this look requires is a little patience and creativity.

“Sleek your hair back into your desired ponytail using my Lace Lock Melting Spray and a rattail comb for a smooth and shiny finish," Frazier advices. "Then, add hair extensions for length and volume. Create a braid and secure the end with an elastic the same color as your hair.” Next comes the fun part. Frazier created self-adhesive rhinestones (which will be available in time for the holidays) that you can simply pop on wherever you want. Apply a few — or a lot — to customize your style. To remove, simply spritz hair with a bit of water.

Buy It! Ariom Collection Lace Lock Melting Spray, $30

Make Voluminous Waves Like...Mariska Hargitay!

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

For hairstylist Sami Knight, this holiday season it’s all about “choosing a look that can easily take you from office ... to office party." (And for us, we love a look we can perfect and rock well past New Year's Eve.)

These effortlessly waves the pro created for Mariska Hargitay “are a perfect nod to glamour and glitz but with a relaxed feel that won’t come across too 'try hard.' "

To get this luxurious blowout, Knight says, “apply Hours Full Time Plumping Mousse on damp hair, making sure your ends are smoothed, then blow-dry hair with a large round brush. Once dry, wrap 2-inch sections of hair (away from the face) around a 1.5-inch curling iron. (Pro tip: Before you apply heat, protect each section with Hours Mostly Modest Hairspray, which contains Vitamin E and antioxidants to keep hair healthy.) Once cool, use a paddle brush to tease hair slightly at the crown, then brush through hair. Apply a generous amount of Hours A Little Controlling Hairspray to lock the look in place.”

Buy It! Hours Mostly Modest Flexible Hairspray, $30, and Hours Full Time Plumping Mousse, $27

Incorporate a Gorgeous Bow Like...Julianne Moore!

Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty

When it comes to holiday hair, there’s one equation that never fails, says hairstylist Halley Brisker: “Maximum shine + a wintery accessory!”

One foolproof updo addition: a “classic velvet bow” like the one Brisker chose to adorn Moore’s low ponytail. “It’s a great addition to any up or half-up do, and Jennifer Behr stocks a fine example.”

The barrette, which comes in four colors, can be placed just above your elastic to conceal it. If you’re looking to zhuzh up the front of your style, too, simply leave out a few face-framing pieces before you secure your ponytail.

Buy It! Jennifer Behr Velvet Bow Barrette, $128

Wear an Elegant Lip Color Like...Amal Clooney!

Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Beauty guru Charlotte Tilbury, who did Clooney’s makeup, calls this timeless matte red from her namesake brand “the perfect kiss-proof shade for the holidays.”

To get a flawless look, Tilbury says to always use a lip liner: “Glide just outside of your natural lip line to reshape and resize, creating the illusion of fuller, wider looking lips!”

Next, apply your lipstick straight from the tube for long-lasting color. “The angled tip of this long-lasting lipstick mimics a lip brush for a precise application every time," she says. And voila: instant glamour.

Buy It! Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Red Carpet Red, $34

Go for a Soft Cat Eye Like...Camila Mendes!

Rocco Spaziani/Getty

If you want a touch of drama, winged liner is the way to go, says makeup artist Carolina Gonzalez. To create Camila's subtle version, try this: “First, prep your eye area with concealer. Next, blend a creamy brown eyeshadow on your lids with your finger. Next apply a black pencil eyeliner along the base of the eyelids, then pull it out to your desired cat eye length.” (Pro tip: Gonzalez then used Q-tips and the Armani beauty Blending Eye Brush slightly blur the line.)

Finally, she says, “use the same liner to lightly define both your top and bottom waterlines. To add luminosity and dimension to the liner, blend a shimmery liquid brown shadow on top of it.” A few coats of mascara complete the eye-opening look.

Buy It! Armani beauty Eye Tint in 39, $30, Armani beauty Smooth Silk Eye Pencil in 4, $30, and Armani beauty Eyes to Kill Classico Mascara, $29

Score a Bronze French Manicure Like...Tessa Thompson!

Gareth Cattermole/Getty

Manicurist Sabrina Gayle says this simple but striking metallic design “complements all your holiday ensembles” thanks to its subtle “razzle dazzle.”

Prep is key for longevity. Invest in top-notch tools to get immaculate cuticles. Then, focus on shape, creating a soft, '70s-style oval nail.

Opt for a natural base color that mimics your nail bed. (If you want to brighten up your nail base, there are a variety of base coats on the market to help, like Nails.Inc Back to Life.)

Select a warm metallic bronze as a French tip (Thompson wears Chanel Le Vernis in Opulence, a limited-edition shade) and grab a Fulinjoy nail art fine line brush to perfect it. Finish your manicure with a glossy top coat, and remember to seal the edge of each nail tip for a longer lasting manicure.

Buy It! Chanel Le Vernis in Clair de Lune, $30, and Nails.Inc Back to Life, $15