'Holes' Cast Reunites 20 Years Later: See Shia LaBeouf, Khleo Thomas and More Embrace and Reminisce

Several cast and crew members from the 2003 film came together for a reunion hosted by Thomas in Los Angeles

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau is a News and Movies Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She started at the brand in 2016 and has more than 15 years' professional writing experience.
People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on August 7, 2023 12:29PM EDT

Holes is 20 years old!

Khleo Thomas, who played Zero in the 2003 hit film based on the 1998 novel of the same name, recently hosted a reunion for cast and crew at the Autry Museum of the American West in Los Angeles.

Among those who attended were Thomas' Holes costars Shia LaBeouf (Stanley), Jon Voight (Mr. Sir), Byron Cotton (Armpit) and Miguel Castro (Magnet), plus director Andrew Davis and author/screenwriter Louis Sachar.

After Thomas, 34, and LaBeouf, 37, shared a greeting and embrace, they caught up about what they have each been up to as of late in their respective careers.

Voight, 84, and Thomas also shared a warm hug, after which Voight joked sweetly to his former costar, "How come you grew up?!"

Holes cast and crew reunite for 20th anniversary.

Khleo Thomas/YouTube

Later in the video, Thomas was joined by Davis and Sachar for a Q&A following a screening of the classic family film, where they reminisced about making it.

Thomas spoke about the challenges of playing a younger and quieter character in the movie as opposed to some of the other actors. The cast and crew were also all shown huddling together for a group photo.

Holes follows the story of "wrongfully convicted boy" (LaBeouf) who "is sent to a brutal desert detention camp where he joins the job of digging holes for some mysterious reason," according to an IMDb synopsis. The film made $71 million worldwide on a $20 million budget, per Box Office Mojo.

hia Labeouf, Byron Cotton, Jake M. Smith, Khleo Thomas, Brenden Jefferson Holes - 2003
Shia LaBeouf, Byron Cotton, Jake M. Smith, Khleo Thomas and Brenden Jefferson in Holes (2003).

Buena Vista/Kobal/Shutterstock

Aside from hosting a reunion for the coming-of-age film, Thomas recently tapped into '90s nostalgia as he dressed as fictional pop sensation Powerline (voiced by Tevin Campbell) from 1995's A Goofy Movieand won a Mortal Kombat 11 tournament at the same time!

It all went down late last month at DreamCon in Austin, Texas, where the actor/gamer played as MK classic character Sub-Zero to best his opponents.

Thomas told Kotaku that Mortal Kombat is "a tradition with me and my brother that when the new MK game drops we play 100 matches to see who comes out on top."

"We've done this with every single MK game. I've always chosen Sub-Zero and he's always chosen Scorpion," he added.

