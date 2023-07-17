Hoda Kotb Took Her Daughters to Their First Concert, a KidzBop Show: 'They Didn't Want to Leave'

The 'Today' show co-host let her daughters go to their first real concert, which happened to be a Kidz Bop show

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 17, 2023 05:06PM EDT
Hoda Kotb kids
Photo: Hoda Kotb Instagram

Hoda Kotb's daughters are growing up!

On Monday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Kotb, 58, told her co-host Jenna Bush Hager, 41, that she recently took her two daughters, Hope Catherine, 3, and Haley Joy, 6, to their first concert.

"Have you guys ever gone to a Kidz Bop concert?" Kotb asked the mom of three.

"First of all, A) you know all the songs because they're all covers. B) It's as clean as a whistle; happy, everybody's happy, there's no curse words, everybody's singing. And look at the people who turned out to this Kidz Bop concert!" Kotb said as the screen displayed a video of the concert.

Hoda Kotb /Instagram
Hoda Kotb /Instagram

"There's 4 kids between the ages of like, 10 and 13 or whatever...We had so much fun," Kotb raved.

"So that was the kids' first concert?" Bush Hager asked. "They've come and watched a concert here, but this was their first one in a real audience," explained Kotb.

"Were they a little scared by how loud it was?" Bush Hager asked.

"They loved it. They were loving it. They didn't want to leave at the end. You know we didn't stay until the end..." Kotb shared.

"They didn't want to leave at 'mommy's end,'" teased Bush Hager.

For Mother's Day this year, Kotb posted photos of her girls for the first time since she shared that Hope had health complications that landed her in the intensive care unit and the hospital.

"Happy Mother's Day! Hopey and Haley— you made me what I had always dreamed of becoming— a mother. And to my mom— nothing was even possible without your love xoxo," she captioned an Instagram photo gallery of the family.

In March, Kotb explained how Hope's health struggles have impacted their family. The daytime host spoke with Bush Hager about comforting Haley as Hope received attention around her recovery.

"We fall short," Kotb said. "I was even thinking this too. You know, Hope hasn't been feeling great, and all the attention's on Hope and Haley wonders too. Like, 'I'm here, see me. I need something, too. Carry me. Do what you're doing for Hope.'"

"It's weird, but I feel like I got most of my resilience in life because of that. You didn't expect to always be seen and heard," said Kotb.

