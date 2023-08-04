Hoda Kotb Shares Update on Daughter Hope Five Months After Her ICU Stay: She's 'On the Mend'

Hoda Kotb is giving an update on her daughter Hope's health.

On Wednesday's episode of Today, the co-anchor, 58, announced her new book, "Hope is a Rainbow," and gave a brief update on her daughter's health. Hope, who is the inspiration for the book, spent a few days in the intensive care unit earlier this year.

"I wrote this a while ago, before Hope was, you know, got sick and is on the mend and all that stuff," Kotb said while introducing her book. "It was based on my daughter, who of course I had dreamt of her and hoped for her and her name just fell in."

"It just reminds me — and she just reminds me — that hope is all around every corner. No matter what you go through, no matter what hardship you endure, there she is."

In March, Kotb shared that her daughter Hope had spent time in the ICU after having some health complications. "My youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for and then in the hospital for a little over a week," Kotb told co-host Savannah Guthrie. "I'm so grateful she's home, she is back home. I was waiting for that day to come, and we are watching her closely."

"You know what I realized too, Savannah? It's like, when your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for people who helped you out," Kotb continued. "So I'm grateful for the doctors at Weill Cornell who were amazing and the nurses. And I'm grateful for my family and I'm grateful to friends like you who were there every single day. So I want to say thank you for that. I love you."

Later that day, she elaborated on the experience to her other co-host, Jenna Bush Hager. "I feel like, life is one way on a Monday — and we all have our Mondays and we complain about them. We're like, 'Oh, what a crummy Monday,' and then Tuesday rolls around and something really hits hard, and you realize that Monday was actually pretty awesome," she said of the experience.

"So for us, it was little Hope had to go to the hospital, and she was in the ICU for a few days and then the hospital for another week and it was really scary," the mom of two continued. "And she's vibrant and brilliant."

Continuing that she's "over the moon" to have her little one home, Kotb expressed her gratitude for "how amazing people are."

"That's the thing I learned through all this. The nurses who stood by her all the way. The nurses who checked on her constantly, the doctors who came in, the people who took care of us. I felt like we were held," she said.