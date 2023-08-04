Hoda Kotb on ‘Barbie’ Movie Naysayers: 'If You're Bothered' by 'Empowered' Women, 'There's a Problem'

Hoda Kotb thinks anyone who took issue with themes in the Barbie movie should do some self-reflection.

The blockbuster movie, directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie as the titular Mattel doll-come-to-life, is on its way to earning $1 billion at the global box office.

As Barbie continues to smash records, some took the opportunity to stir up backlash, including conservative commentators who deemed the movie "woke" and interpreted the messaging of the film as "anti-men."

On Friday's Today with Hoda & Jenna broadcast, Kotb — who admitted she hasn't seen Barbie yet — spoke to co-host Jenna Bush Hager about the film's success and its detractors.

"Women are realizing they have a voice … now people are mad at the movie?" said Kotb, 58.

Bush Hager, 41, said she plans on seeing the movie again with 10-year-old daughter Mila.

"You know what I love?" Bush Hager said. "That a doll that never said one word is teaching women to use their voices. One woman wrote she actually dumped her boyfriend when he complained about the movie’s feminist tone. Actually, I would’ve dumped my boyfriend then too."

"If you’re bothered by the fact that women are empowered, then probably there’s a problem," added Kotb.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in "Barbie". Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

“People were like, ‘It’s so woke,' " said Bush Hager. "It really was about a world of dolls, one of whom was Barbie, and the other one was ‘just Ken.’ He was the sidekick, and they come into the real world, and he ain't the sidekick anymore."

Kotb said, “If anything, it opens your eyes and makes you think to yourself, ‘Wow I don't need to settle for this.' "

"I bet it's also empowering women to ask for more money and change jobs, ask for help in the household. I bet it's not just divorce. I bet it's all the things," said Bush Hager.

Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie. Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Gerwig, 40, reacted to those who took issue with the film while speaking to The New York Times, saying, “Certainly, there’s a lot of passion. My hope for the movie is that it’s an invitation for everybody to be part of the party and let go of the things that aren’t necessarily serving us as either women or men."

"I hope that in all of that passion, if they see it or engage with it, it can give them some of the relief that it gave other people," she added.

Barbie is in theaters now.

