Hoda Kotb Reflects on 'Magical' Trip to Mexico with Daughters Hope and Haley: 'Everybody Was Happy'

"It was one of those vacations you take and you say to yourself, 'If they can all be like this,' " Kotb said of her trip with her girls

By Hannah Sacks
Published on September 5, 2023 01:16PM EDT
Hoda Kotb kids
Photo: Hoda Kotb Instagram

Hoda Kotb is reflecting on her "great trip" to Mexico with her two daughters.

On Tuesday's episode of Today with Hoda & Jenna, Kotb, 59, and co-host Jenna Bush Hager, 41, chatted about their recent summer vacations with their families. "I had a great trip with my kids," Kotb tells her co-host. "Took them with my sister, we just went to Mexico for fun."

"And let me tell you something, it was magical. It was one of those vacations you take and you say to yourself, 'If they can all be like this.' And this doesn't happen, we have our fair share of meltdowns."

"Everybody was happy, everybody was healthy, everybody was — it was one of those that you just said, 'Thank you.' We're all here, we all feel good," Kotb concludes.

Kotb is mom to daughters Hope Catherine, 4, and Haley Joy, 6.

On Friday's episode of the show, the TV anchor revealed that her daughter Hope had recently called her out for breaking one of her own rules.

"[She] asked me, 'Mom, how come you use the tone of voice you tell us not to use? How come you use it on us sometimes?' " Kotb recounted to Bush Hager.

Kotb said the question caught her completely off guard. "I was like, 'Oh.' And you just realize ..." she said, before explaining how she handled what turned out to be an important teaching moment for not only her daughter, but for her too.

"I said, 'Well, sometimes I use that tone because it's very serious. I really want you to listen, okay? It's a serious matter. It's not like the fun stuff. When I use that tone it's because it's serious," she reflected.

"But it's kind of interesting to have those conversations when everything's not crying and chaos," Kotb added, prompting Bush Hager to jump in and agree.

"Yeah, to have a real conversation," the former first daughter said.

"Yeah, sometimes we have to do that," Kotb replied, continuing her story. "And [my daughters] were like, 'Yeah, but you tell us not to.' And they're laughing and joking around."

Kotb said the moment served as a much-needed reminder that "what we say [as parents] comes echoing right back to us."

