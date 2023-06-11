Hoda Kotb Emotionally Recalls Getting the Text About Daughter Haley From Adoption Agency: 'I Knew It'

Hoda Kotb opens up about learning daughter Haley was available for adoption after starting the process to become a mom

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 11, 2023 01:42PM EDT
Hoda Kotb

Hoda Kotb is opening up about her adoption journey.

Appearing on a recent episode of the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast, theToday co-host, 58, talked about worrying she'd run out of time for motherhood.

"I think when you realize that that wasn't meant for you, or you think that at least initially, it's a terrifying part of life because you have to face it," she said. "I remember never saying out loud that I wanted kids, never, because it was too late."

"For girls that it's too late for, you don't say it because if you say it, you're expressing something that you're never going to get."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. 

Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb/Instagram

Kotb also recalled walking in the Hamptons with a friend who turned to her and said, "Well, we never wanted kids."

"And I stopped and I looked at her and said, 'I actually did,'' the journalist recalled. "And she said, 'You never said that,' and I said, 'Because it can't be,' and I couldn't believe I said it out loud."

Afterward, "Everywhere I looked, I saw a sign that it was possible," she recalled, adding, "Maybe there's a kid that needs me."

"I filled out all the paperwork and did all the stuff that you do, and they're like, 'Okay, maybe a year, maybe six months, maybe five years, bye,'" she said of the process.

Hoda Kotb /Instagram . Hoda Kotb's sweetest family moments. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdTmR1nLpXs/?hl=en
Hoda Kotb /Instagram

Then, Kotb emotionally recalled getting the call about daughter Haley Joy, now 6, who has since been joined by sister Hope Catherine, 3.

"I was sitting there, and I was doing some phone call with some nutritionist about something and babbling on and on. My phone beeped, and I looked at it, and it said Ashley, and Ashley was the lady from my adoption agency, and she said, 'If I ever text you, you need to call me back immediately.'"

"I saw her name, I hung up the phone, I took a yellow pad out, and I wrote, '11:55. This is the moment everything changes,' I knew it," she continued. "And I took a deep breath and dialed the number, and I said, 'Ashley?' and she said two words to me. She said, 'She's here.'"

"I don't know what birth feels like, and I bet it was amazing, but this was really close," she said through tears. "I remember that feeling like it was yesterday."

Related Articles
Nick Cordero, Amanda Kloots
Amanda Kloots Recalls Late Nick Cordero’s Feelings About Fatherhood Ahead of Son Elvis' 4th Birthday
Jennifer Garner and Sheryl Lee Ralph Discuss Maintaining Healthy Relationship with Exes After Their Divorces
Jennifer Garner, Sheryl Lee Ralph Discuss Maintaining ‘Healthy Relationships’ with Exes for Their Kids
Blue Ivy Carter perform onstage during the Beyonce's RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR
Blue Ivy, 11, Reacts to Sweet Sign Made for Her at Beyoncé's Concert in Barcelona
brittany mahomes daughter scoring goal
Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Sterling, 2, Scoring a Soccer Goal: 'Go Fast!'
kaley cuoco baby dog
Kaley Cuoco Shares Adorable Photos of Baby Matilda Snuggling with Her Dog Opal: 'Besties'
Jessica McKay
WWE's Billy Kay Is Expecting Her First Baby: 'I'm Waiting for Your Love'
Kim Kardashian West (L) and Kris Jenner attend KKW Beauty Fan Event at KKW Beauty;
Kim Kardashian Says Kris Jenner Gets 'Sad' About How Fame Changed Her Family: 'What Did I Do?'
Steven Tyler Grandson
Steven Tyler Strikes a Pose with Daughter Mia and Grandson Axton in Rare Photo: 'Family Love'
josh brolin kids
Josh Brolin Enjoys Road Trip with His Two Daughters in Rare Photos Shared by Wife Kathryn
Walker Hayes Late Daughters Gravestone
Walker Hayes Shares Graveside Photo as Family Remembers Late Daughter on Anniversary of Her Death
Jana Kramer
Jana Kramer Considered Surrogacy to Grow Family with Fiancé Allan Russell but Worried She'd 'Miss Out'
Blac Chyna/instagram
Blac Chyna Smiles Alongside Daughter Dream Kardashian at Her Kindergarten Graduation: Photo
Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge Reveals What’s Kept Her from Having Kids: ‘I’m Very Immature’
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend the 2nd Annual South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration
Nick Jonas Will Celebrate Wife Priyanka Chopra on Father’s Day: 'It's More About Her Than Me' (Exclusive)
Cardi B and Offset's Son Wave Plays with $100 Bills in Adorable New Photos: 'Bad Boy Wave' https://www.instagram.com/p/CtPyvJPPVCX/
Cardi B and Offset's Son Wave Plays with $100 Bills in Adorable New Photos: 'Bad Boy Wave'
KhloÃ© Kardashian Is 'Not OK' as She and Tristan Thompson Celebrate Daughter True's Pre-K Graduation
Khloé Kardashian Is 'Not OK' as She and Tristan Thompson Celebrate Daughter True's Pre-K Graduation